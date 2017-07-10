The three victims in the July 5 fatal shootings on Russell Road in Madison all died from gunshot wounds to the head and chest, according to autopsy results released Monday by the Office of Chief Medical Examiner in Augusta.

The shooter in the case, Carroll Tuttle Jr., died of multiple gunshot wounds in a reported exchange of gunfire with three deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office.

Mark Belserene, administrator at the medical examiner’s office, said in an email Monday morning that 52-year-old Lori Hayden and her 25-year-old son Dustin Tuttle died of gunshot wounds to the head and chest. The manner of death was homicide.

They were shot and killed by Tuttle Jr., 51, at their home at 316 Russell Road, according to police.

Police said Tuttle Jr. then shot and killed Mike R. Spaulding, 57, at his home at 299 Russell Road up the road, before returning to the area of his home and shooting and wounding Harvey Austin, 57, of Skowhegan. Austin survived the shooting.

Deputies from the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office who had gone to the area then shot and killed Tuttle Jr. in his driveway.

This story will be updated

Doug Harlow — 612-2367

[email protected]

Twitter:@Doug_Harlow

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.