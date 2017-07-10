The Coast Guard has called off its search for a missing kayaker near Fort Gorges in Casco Bay, after finding the Saco woman, who capsized during her first time out in a new kayak Sunday.

The kayaker had been towed to shore by a friend who was kayaking with her, but they abandoned the woman’s kayak in the bay and didn’t notify anyone, officials said.

“It did turn out great,” said Chris Berry, a civilian search and rescue coordinator with the Coast Guard.

The woman, who was not immediately identified, told investigators she tipped over Sunday night just around dusk between Fort Gorges and East End Beach, Berry said. They tracked her down through a cellphone that was left behind in the kayak, which had an associated number that led to one of the woman’s friends. She had given the cellphone to the kayaker and was able to identify her for the Coast Guard.

The Coast Guard received a report at 8:45 p.m. Sunday from someone who found the 10-foot, orange Pelican Trailblazer kayak in the water, with a bag containing a watch and the phone.

The kayak was not labeled with contact information and there were no correlating reports of a missing person, according to the Coast Guard. There was no paddle or life jacket with the kayak.

Berry said the Coast Guard received several calls from people reporting they had seen the two kayakers together and one call saying they had seen a kayaker towing in a person.

Fort Gorges is a Civil War-era fortification that sits in Casco Bay between Portland’s East End and Peaks Island.

Staff Writer Noel K. Gallagher contributed to this report.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.