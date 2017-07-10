Gov. Paul LePage is again interceding in the case of Dakota, a husky dog the governor pardoned in March after she was ordered euthanized by Maine District Court for multiple attacks.

LePage wrote a letter to Maine Attorney General Janet T. Mills Monday requesting permission to hire outside counsel to file an amicus brief in the case of “State of Maine v. Perry.” Non-litigants can file amicus briefs when they have a strong interest in the subject of the case. They typically provide relevant information or additional arguments for the court to consider.

Dakota, 4, was ordered euthanized this past winter after escaping confinement for the second time and attacking a dog belonging to a neighbor. The husky had already been declared a dangerous dog after getting loose in February 2016 and killing another dog, owned by the same neighbor.

In his letter, LePage says that the case involves a pardon he granted for the dog.

“As you know, the ancient power of Executive Clemency is very broad and is a power that the People of the State of Maine have vested in the Chief Executive. With this in mind, I strongly believe it is my constitutional duty and obligation to defend this important power in court,” he said.

The letter says LePage plans to hire Catherine Connors of Pierce Atwood, a Portland law firm, to submit the brief. The work shouldn’t cost Maine taxpayers, he said.

Dakota was picked up as a stray this past February and brought to the Humane Society Waterville Area. The shelter agreed to adopt her out to Linda Janeski, who was unaware of the dog’s court date. When the police came to take Dakota for euthanization, Janeski filed an injunction to save her.

Now, Janeski has appealed the euthanization order to the highest court in the state — the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

Meanwhile, the dog’s owner at the time of the attacks — Matthew Perry — has worked out a deal with Kennebec District Attorney Maeghan Maloney to send the husky to an animal rescue in New Hampshire. Dakota would be kept with other large dogs, trained and kept away from small children.

This story will be updated.

