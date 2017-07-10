Colby Maiola homered in the third inning, Andrew Barnes pitched 51/3 innings of two-hit ball, and the Sanford Mainers edged the Vermont Mountaineers 3-1 Monday in a New England Collegiate Baseball League game at Sanford.

Justin Lavey’s RBI single gave the Mainers (10-17) a 2-0 lead in the fourth.

Vermont (11-14) got a home run from Davis Mikell in the sixth, but Sanford added a run in the seventh when Jimmy Kerr doubled and scored on Ryland Kerr’s sacrifice fly.

EMPIRE LEAGUE: Jake Walters went 2 for 3 with two RBI and two runs scored as the Old Orchard Beach Surge (7-8) finished a doubleheader sweep with an 8-1 victory over the Puerto Rico Islanders (3-12) at Old Orchard Beach.

Walters had a solo home run and an RBI single in the first game, a 5-2 win for the Surge.

REGENCY MORTGAGE SUMMER LEAGUE: Riley Hasson lined a two-run triple and Anthony Poole followed with an RBI single as South Portland (8-2) scored three runs in the third to pull away from Nova Seafood in an 8-2 victory that completed a sweep in a doubleheader in South Portland.

Caden Horton had a single and a double for South Portland, driving in a pair of runs.

Hunter Owen threw a two-hitter in the opener as South Portland won 3-1. Horton went 2 for 2, driving in all three runs for South Portland.

• Donny Tocci hit a three-run inside-the-park homer to pace Bruno’s Restaurant (10-4) in a 9-0 win in the second game, and Bruno’s swept Greely (2-8-1) in a doubleheader at Portland.

Tocci went 3 for 3 with an RBI in a 6-2 victory for Bruno’s in the opener.

• Bird’s Eye Painting opened a 4-0 first inning lead, paced by a two-run single from Bryce Afthim, and rolled past Gorham, 10-0, in a five-inning game in Gorham.

Chris Naylor added a two-run single for Bird’s Eye.

The teams played to a 3-3 tie in their second game.

AMERICAN LEGION: Tim Smith hit a walk-off single, his third hit of the game, to lift Fayette-Staples past Massabesic, 7-6, in a Zone 4 game at Saco.

Dawson Renaud hit a two-run homer in the top of the seventh to give Massabesic a 6-5 lead.

HOCKEY

NHL: The New York Rangers hired longtime NHL head coach Lindy Ruff as an assistant to Alain Vigneault.

Ruff, 57, was a head coach for almost 19 seasons, compiling a record of 736-554-78-125 to rank fourth in regular-season games coached.

He coached the Buffalo Sabres for parts of 15 seasons and led Dallas for the past four. The Stars did not renew his contract after the season.

• Tyler Johnson is staying with the Tampa Bay Lightning, signing a new seven-year, $35 million deal. The 26-year-old free agent had 19 goals and 26 assists in 66 games for the Lightning last season.

• Dallas re-signed young center Radek Faksa to a $6.6 million, three-year contract. Faksa is coming off his first full NHL season, in which he had 12 goals and 21 assists.

FOOTBALL

NFL: The Kansas City Chiefs have promoted co-director of player personnel Brett Veach to general manager, the team announced Monday – about two weeks after Chiefs chairman Clark Hunt surprisingly fired John Dorsey, their GM of the past four years.

OLYMPICS

DOPING: Russia, in a push to restore its sporting reputation after numerous doping scandals, has approved a plan to claw back prize money and government grants from athletes found to be cheating.

