There will be many familiar faces at Biddeford City Hall after the November election.

The City Clerk’s Office on Thursday released the order in which candidates will be listed on the Nov. 7 ballot, when voters will elect a mayor, nine city councilors and seven School Committee members. Only two incumbent councilors face a challenge.

Alan Casavant is running unopposed for his fourth term as mayor.

In Ward 1, Kathleen Russell is challenging incumbent Michael Swanton for a two-year term. Former School Committee member William Moriarty is running against Ward 2 councilor John McCurry, who is currently council president.

Other incumbent councilors running for re-election include at-large councilors Marc Lessard and Laura Seaver, Ward 3’s Stephen St. Cyr, Ward 4’s Robert Quattrone and Ward 7’s Michael Ready. Norman Belanger of Ward 6 and Victoria Foley of Ward 5, who were appointed to serve after other councilors resigned, are running to retain their seats.

Eight candidates are running for seven open seats on the School Committee. Although committee members are elected at-large instead of by ward, the city charter says no more than two members can live in the same ward. The City Clerk’s Office said Crystal Blais, Jerry Tremblay and Lisa Vadnais all live in Ward 3, so the two with the most votes will win seats. Vadnais and Blais currently serve on the School Committee.

Other School Committee candidates are Dennis Anglea, Dominic Deschambault, Karen Ruel, Vassie Fowler and Anthony Michaud. Tremblay and Fowler are the only two candidates who do not already serve on the committee.

Gillian Graham can be contacted at:

[email protected]

