Serena Speight scored in the second overtime to lift Biddeford to a 2-1 victory over Maine Girls’ Academy in a Class A South girls’ soccer game on Thursday night.

Claudia Janelle scored in the first half for the Tigers (1-1). Catherine Reid answered in the second half for the Lions (0-2).

Molly Scott stopped seven shots for Biddeford, while Hope Olson made 14 saves for MGA.

GORHAM 5, NOBLE 1: Emma Forgues scored all five goals for the Rams (2-0) as they defeated the Golden Trojans (0-2) in Saco.

Thornton opened the scoring on a goal by Natalia Profenno, assisted by Alyanna Beaudoin, before Forgues sent Gorham into the half with a 2-1 lead.

WELLS 11, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Hannah Cottis scored five goals to lead the Warriors (2-0) over the Panthers (0-2) at Wells.

Sarah Webb scored twice, while Mackenzie Foss, Franny Ramsdell, Sydney Belanger and Mallory Aromando each had a goal.

Aromando and Ramsdell each had two assists.

OLD ORCHARD BEACH 2, RICHMOND 0: Joyce Doucette and Shani Plante each scored in the first half and the Seagulls (2-0) defeated the Bobcats (1-1) in Old Orchard Beach.

Kaitlyn Cote recorded four saves for Old Orchard Beach, and Sydney Tilton stopped eight shots for Richmond.

YARMOUTH 12, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Sara D’Appolonia scored seven goals, and the Clippers (3-0) jumped out to a 9-0 halftime lead against the Raiders (0-2) at Fryeburg.

Hannah Merrill and Parker Harnett each added two goals for Yarmouth.

FIELD HOCKEY

GORHAM 2, NOBLE 1: Mercy Dunn and Molly Murray scored to lead the Rams (2-1) over the Knights (0-3) in North Berwick.

Noble took the lead on a goal by Kassidy Lessard with five minutes left in the first half. Gorham responded with two quick scores, as Dunn scored with three minutes left in the half and Murray scored 30 seconds later.

Hillary Mayotte recorded nine saves for Noble and Jessica Dusseault stopped three shots for Gorham.

ST. DOMINIC 11, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 0: Paige Cote and Hannah Trottier-Braun combined for seven goals to lead the Saints (2-0) over the Seagulls (0-2) in Old Orchard Beach.

Callie Samson added two goals, and Bailey Derocher and Caroline Johnson each scored once.

Leah Green recorded 30 saves for Old Orchard Beach.

BIDDEFORD 6, WINDHAM 0: Abby Allen scored twice and recorded three assists to lead the Tigers (3-0) over the Eagles (0-2) in Windham.

Allen assisted on goals in the first half by Sarrah Marcotte, Brooklyn Goff and Paige Laverriere. Allen had two unassisted goals in the second half, and Megan Mourmouras added a goal.

Grace Sawyer made 22 saves for Windham.

WESTBROOK 8, PORTLAND 0: Mary Keef scored two goals and recorded four assists in the first half as the Blue Blazes (3-0) opened a 6-0 lead over the Bulldogs (0-2) at Westbrook.

Alexis Witham, Jaclyn Hazlewood, Morgan LeBeau and Avery Tucker also scored in the first half for Westbrook, while Josie LeBlanc and Kaitlyn Talbot had second-half goals.

Jada McIlwain stopped 18 shots for Portland.

MARSHWOOD 4, SANFORD 1: Leah Glidden scored three second-half goals to lead the Hawks (2-1) over the Spartans (0-2) in South Berwick.

Madison Person scored on a pass from Glidden to put Marshwood ahead in the first half. Jessica Bucklin tied it 2:41 into the second half.

Morgan Hasty assisted on two of Glidden’s goals.

Amber Singleton made 16 saves for Sanford, while Sarah Arenberg stopped three shots for Marshwood.

VOLLEYBALL

SCARBOROUGH 3, BONNY EAGLE 0: Shaelyn Thornton had six aces to lead the Red Storm (2-1) as they swept the Scots (0-1) at Scarborough, 25-13, 25-3, 25-22.

Asia Mattress had six kills and three aces for Scarborough, while Caelyn Sheil added six kills.

Makala Green had five aces and four kills for Bonny Eagle, Morgan Drinkwater collected three blocks and a pair of aces, and Lucy Weyand contributed three blocks and two kills.

BIDDEFORD 3, GREELY 0: Grace Martin had 11 kills to lead the Tigers (2-0) over the Rangers (1-1) in Cumberland, 25-16, 25-14, 25-17.

FALMOUTH 3, GARDINER 0: Katie Stimson had seven aces for the Yachtsmen (3-0) as they swept the Tigers (0-2) in Falmouth, 25-10, 25-9, 25-9.

Katie Phillips added three aces and three kills for the Yachtsmen, Lydia Abbott contributed five aces, and Rose Riversmith added three kills, two aces and two blocks.

CHEVERUS 3, MASSABESIC 0: Julia Pomerleau served 13 aces and Emma White had seven kills as the Stags (1-2) swept the Mustangs (0-3) in Portland.

Mary Jerome added nine aces for Cheverus, which won 25-10, 25-19 and 25-12.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.