The table below lists the 56,709 winners of Maine’s 2017 deer hunt lottery.

The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) the hunter was selected for. For example: 23R000000 is for WMD23.

Use the search box at the top right to find the names of the winners, or to search for winners by town name.

Source: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife

Name Town State Permit SuperPack Bonus WMD Name Town State Permit SuperPack Bonus WMD

