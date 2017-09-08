The table below lists the 56,709 winners of Maine’s 2017 deer hunt lottery.
The first two digits of the Any Deer Permit Number/Superpack Permit Number is the Wildlife Management District (WMD) the hunter was selected for. For example: 23R000000 is for WMD23.
Use the search box at the top right to find the names of the winners, or to search for winners by town name.
Source: Maine Department of Inland Fisheries and Wildlife
|Name
|Town
|State
|Permit
|SuperPack
|Bonus WMD
|Name
|Town
|State
|Permit
|SuperPack
|Bonus WMD