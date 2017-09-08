CUMBERLAND — Marshwood used a balanced attack to defeat Greely 47-14 in a Class B South football game Friday night.

Quarterback Tommy Springer and running back Kyle Glidden each accounted for two touchdowns for the Hawks, who improved to 2-0 while Greely fell to 0-2.

“That’s always the way we do things – it’s nice to get the ball distributed,” Marshwood Coach Alex Rotsko said. “Tommy threw the ball very well and that opens things up. Our receivers caught the ball and did a nice job blocking, as well.”

Greely quarterback Nick Male threw a touchdown pass to Nolan Anderson, and running back Joey Casella scored Greely’s other touchdown.

“We’re really young and inexperienced in a lot of spots,” Greely Coach David Higgins said. “We lost our quarterback last week, and (Nick Male) had to step up and lead the whole offense. He did a great job.”

Springer opened the scoring for the Hawks with an 8-yard touchdown run five minutes into the game.

Glidden added an 8-yard touchdown run four minutes later before Springer connected with Max Horton for a 2-point conversion.

Sam Cartmill padded the lead with a 46-yard touchdown catch in the second quarter.

“As always with this team, we played really tough and hard,” Glidden said. “We did beat ourselves up with penalties, but we were able to open up the scoring.”

Greely got its first points with 5:17 left in the first half when Male, a junior, connected with Anderson for a 30-yard touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-7.

Male led the Rangers on another drive to Marshwood’s 20 just before halftime, with receptions of 16 and 20 yards by Anderson.

Joseph Taran ended the threat with an interception, however.

“Joe has been a solid defensive back – he’s an important guy on our defense, no question,” Rotsko said of Taran.

“I think we kind of wore them down, but I was impressed by how hard they played.”

With 5:52 left in the third quarter, Glidden scampered 9 yards into the end zone to put Marshwood up 28-7.

Glidden then intercepted a pass to set up Marshwood at the Greely 15, from where Matthew Goodwin added a rushing touchdown.

In the fourth quarter, Justin Bryant scored on a 3-yard run for Marshwood before Casella answered with a 9-yard TD run.

Marshwood’s Trevor Chase closed out the scoring with 1:01 left with a 39-yard run.

“It was a great measuring stick for our team,” Glidden said. “We know that we can play with anyone in this division.”

Taylor Vortherms can be contacted at 791-6417 or:

[email protected]

Twitter: TaylorVortherms

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.