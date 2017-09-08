OAKLAND — Jacob Sullivan returned a kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown and Jake Littlefield broke off a 65-yard scoring run on the second play of the second half, sparking Kennebunk to a 32-7 win over Messalonskee in a Class B crossover game Friday night.

Littlefield, a senior fullback, rushed for a pair of touchdowns.

Kennebunk, which played for the Class B state championship last season, improved to 2-0. Messalonskee, which beat reigning state champ Brunswick in its opener, fell to 1-1.

“That’s a good team. That’s a veteran team, and they’re very good in the front seven and front eight on offense and defense,” Messalonskee Coach Brad Bishop said. “I’m not discouraged. … Sometimes you have to take your lumps and move on. That’s what we have to do.”

Kennebunk jumped out to a 12-0 lead in the first quarter, thanks to a 3-yard run from Cam Lovejoy and Littlefield’s 6-yard TD run.

Tyler Lewis broke off a 44-yard touchdown run to pull Messalonskee to within 12-7, but it took just 12 seconds for the Kennebunk to respond. Sullivan, a freshman, took advantage of good blocking and some sizable holes to race virtually untouched to the end zone.

THORNTON ACADEMY 55, DEERING 12: CJ LaBreck caught three touchdown passes and returned the second-half kickoff for a touchdown to lead the Golden Trojans (2-0) over the Rams (0-2) in Saco.

LaBreck had touchdown catches of 8 and 12 yards to give Thornton a 14-0 lead after the first quarter.

Deering cut its deficit to 14-6 on an 84-yard pass from Keegan Stanton to Jack Lynch, but Thornton’s Grant Dow scored twice on short runs to make it 28-6 at halftime.

LaBreck’s kickoff return and 13-yard TD catch in the third quarter increased the margin to 42-6.

Travis Soule returned a kickoff 87 yards for Deering’s final touchdown.

PORTLAND 24, EDWARD LITTLE 16: Caden Begos rushed for three touchdowns and the Red Eddies (2-0) held off the Bulldogs (0-2) in Auburn.

Begos scored two of his touchdowns in the first half to help Edward Little open a 12-0 lead.

Maxx Bell added a 47-yard punt return for touchdown midway through the third quarter. The Red Eddies blocked a punt on the next possession, which led to Begos’ third touchdown.

A fumbled punt led to Portland’s first touchdown, followed by a 2-point conversion, late in the third. Samuel Knop scored with five minutes remaining as the Bulldogs cut the lead to 24-16.

WESTBROOK 25, BREWER 22: Defensive end Nick Batchelder intercepted a pass and ran it back 25 yards for the decisive touchdown in the fourth quarter as the Blue Blazes (1-1) beat the Witches (1-1) in Westbrook.

Batchelder’s touchdown gave Westbrook a 25-14 lead and proved important when Brewer’s Bryant Kiley scored his second touchdown later in the fourth quarter.

Kyle Champagne rushed for 186 yards and two touchdowns on 26 carries for Westbrook.

FRYEBURG ACADEMY 20, YORK 0: Caleb Bowles returned an interception 60 yards for a touchdown, and the Raiders (2-0) took advantage of seven York turnovers to beat the Wildcats (0-2) in a Class C South game at York.

The teams combined for 11 turnovers, including three each in a scoreless first quarter. Fryeburg took the lead on Bowles’ interception return early in the second quarter, then made it 12-0 a few minutes later on Jared Chisari’s 20-yard run, which followed another York turnover.

SCARBOROUGH 49, SANFORD 15: Jarret Flaker returned the opening kickoff 86 yards for a touchdown, setting the tone for the Red Storm (2-0) in a dominating win against the Spartans (0-2) in Scarborough.

Flaker also had a 25-yard touchdown run and Jaquan Seme caught two TD passes for Scarborough, which played without starting quarterback Zoltan Panyi.

FALMOUTH 37, MT. ARARAT 0: Jack Bryant rushed for a touchdown and threw a touchdown pass to Brady Douglas as the Yachtsmen (2-0) cruised past the Eagles (1-1) in Falmouth.

Emmett Zinn’s interception return for a touchdown helped Falmouth build a 19-0 halftime lead.

WELLS 35, SPRUCE MOUNTAIN 0: Nolan Potter scored three touchdowns to lead the Warriors (2-0) to a victory against the Phoenix (1-1) in Wells.

The Warriors led 14-0 at halftime and made it 21-0 in the third quarter on a 67-yard pass from Michael Wrigley to Tyler Bridge.

WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 27, OLD ORCHARD BEACH 18: Keegan Choate passed for 168 yards, rushed for 73 yards and accounted for four touchdowns as the Ramblers (1-1) rallied past the Seagulls (1-1) in Winthrop.

OOB quarterback Dylan Boudreau ran for 114 yards and a touchdown and passed for 56 yards and a score.

LAKE REGION 12, FREEPORT 0: Andrew Douglass ran for a 7-yard touchdown and True Meyers caught a TD pass from Derek Mondville to lead the Lakers (1-1) over the Falcons (0-2) in Naples.

LEAVITT 73, BELFAST 0: The Hornets (2-0) scored touchdowns on their first six plays – all in the first quarter – as they routed the Lions (0-2) in Turner.

Tim Albert was 5 for 5 passing for 242 yards and five touchdowns in the first half, helping Leavitt build a 53-0 lead.

