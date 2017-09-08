Marin Smith assisted on the tying goal and then scored the winner as Marshwood remained undefeated by slipping past host Portland, 2-1, in a Class A South girls’ soccer game Friday night.

Smith set up Rori Coomey to tie the game, and then put the Hawks ahead off a pass from Natalie Herbold, helping Marshwood improve to 3-0.

Nathalie Clavette had nine saves for the Hawks.

Annika More scored for Portland (1-1).

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 2, LAKE REGION 1: Alexa Thayer scored with two minutes remaining to lift the Patriots (1-2) over the Lakers (0-2) at Naples.

Lake Region took a 1-0 into halftime on a goal from Lauren Jakobs 26 minutes into the first half. Brianna Jordan tied the game with 18 minutes to go.

Madison Rock made 10 saves for the Lakers.

BRUNSWICK 2, LEWISTON 0: Marley Groat and Lea Scrapchansky each scored a goal to give the Dragons (3-0) a victory over the Blue Devils (0-2) atLewiston.

Sara Scrapchansky and Isabella Banks assisted on the Brunswick goals.

Beth Labbe had eight saves for the Dragons and Gemma Landry stopped eight shots for the Blue Devils.

WINDHAM 7, MASSABESIC 1: Riley Beem and Julia McKenna scored twice each to lead the Eagles (2-0) past Massabesic (0-2) in Windham.

Meghan Hoffses opened the scoring seven minutes into the match on a feed from Maggie Lloyd. The Eagles upped the lead to 4-0 by halftime.

Maggie Symonds and Lloyd also scored for Windham, with Hoffses recording two assists and Beem one.

Kaitlyn Roberts stopped seven shots for the Eagles. Massabesic goalie Julia Blackington had 24 saves.

SCARBOROUGH 6, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Molly Murnane had two goals and two assists to lead the Red Storm (2-0) to a win over the Trojans (0-3) in Saco.

Gaby Panagakos also scored twice, and Ellie Patten and Caitlin McCaffrey each added a goal for the Red Storm.

Shannon Roche scored the for Trojans.

BONNY EAGLE 4, DEERING 1: Hailey Koons had a goal and two assists, Maddy Boothby had a goal and one assist, and Bonny Eagle (2-0) beat the Rams (1-1) at Portland.

Emily Byrne and Cassidy Koons added the other two goals for the Scots, who scored twice in each half in building a 4-0 lead.

Mia Sargent averted the shutout, converting a penalty kick with 2:30 left in the match.

Sydney Gillingham had four saves for the Scots. Brickley Littel stopped 12 shots for Deering.

CHEVERUS 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 1: Alex Hammond and Sam Belaire each scored to lead the Stags (1-1) past the Red Riots (0-2) at Portland.

Juliana Selser added a score for South Portland in the final minutes.

Maria Buck had six saves for South Portland and Neve Cawley stopped three shots for Cheverus.

NOBLE 5, BIDDEFORD 0: Samantha Couture scored three times, including once on a penalty kick, as Noble (1-1) stopped the Tigers (1-2) at Biddeford.

Couture netted the only goal of the first half, off an assist from Olivia Hersom.

Couture and Hersom each added a pair of second-half goals. Maddie Howard and Emma McLaughlin had one assist apiece.

Raegan Kelly recorded the win with four saves, while Molly Scott made 11 saves for Biddeford.

FIELD HOCKEY

CAPE ELIZABETH 1, GREELY 0: Isabel Berman scored in double overtime to lift the Capers (2-0) over the Rangers (0-1-1) at Cape Elizabeth.

Christiana Pinette recorded 10 saves for Cape Elizabeth and Kylie Rogers had four saves for Greely.

FREEPORT 1, LAKE REGION 0: Natalie Anderson scored 15 minutes into the first half, and the Falcons (1-0-1) held on to beat the Lakers (1-1) at Bowdoin College in Brunswick.

Katelyn-Mae Rouleau made six saves for the Falcons.

YARMOUTH 2, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Lydia Guay and Emilie Martin scored first half goals to give the Clippers (2-0) a win over the Raiders (0-2) at Yarmouth.

Bridget Fahey stopped nine shots for Fryeburg and Cayte Tillotson had two saves for Yarmouth.

YORK 4, POLAND 1: Sydney Bouchard had two goals and an assist, and the Wildcats (2-0) used three second-half goals to surge past the Knights (0-2) at York.

Bouchard put York up 2-1 early in the second half, scoring off a pass from Jessa Smith. Smith added a goal later in the half to make it 3-1.

Desiree Menard scored for Poland midway through the first half. Ashton Sturtevant made 12 saves for the Knights.

WINTHROP 2, BOOTHBAY 0: Kinli DiBiase and Nora Conrad each scored to lead the Ramblers (4-0) past the Seahawks (2-1) in Boothbay.

Emily Amaral of Boothbay and Sammi Folsom of Winthrop each recorded nine saves.

OAK HILL 2, LISBON 1: Maegan Sheehy scored with one minute remaining in the second overtime to give the Raiders (3-1) a win in Wales.

Zoe Buteau added a goal and an assist, and Mackenzie Thibeault made 14 saves for Oak Hill.

Sadie Hardt scored for Lisbon (0-3) and Becky Budeshum made 18 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

MT. DESERT ISLAND 3, WINDHAM 0: Megan Moore and Maddy Candage had six kills each while leading the Trojans (2-1) to a 25-15, 25-18, 25-13 victory against Windham (1-2) at Bar Harbor.

Mackenzie Hanna added four kills and 24 assists for MDI.

Morgan Proulx and Meghan Harmon each had four kills for the Eagles, with Proulx accounting for three aces.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Email This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.