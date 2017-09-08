Does anyone recognize this skateboard?

That’s the question being asked by Cumberland County Sheriff’s detectives trying to help solve a vehicle theft in Harrison that may be connected to two dozen other car thefts and burglaries.

On Aug. 31, a Performance Food Service van was stolen from Plains Road in Harrison, but was tracked with an on-board GPS sensor installed by its owner.

Police in Oxford County located the van and attempted to stop it, but a chase ensued and the driver ditched the van in a driveway off Wild Turkey Lane in Poland before fleeing into the woods.

Another vehicle near where the chase ended was reported stolen shortly after.

Among several personal items left in the van that are believed to belong to the perpetrator was a unique skateboard.

If anyone recognizes the skateboard, they should call Detective Brad Rogers at 774-1444, ext 2124.

Matt Byrne can be contacted at 791-6303 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: MattByrnePPH

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.