A Massachusetts man died Thursday after falling from a tree stand while bear hunting about 40 miles northeast of Old Town, according to the Maine Warden Service.

Thomas Pelletier, 62, of Wareham, Massachusetts, had been hunting in a remote area north of Duck Lake.

The Warden Service said Pelletier was discovered around 7:45 p.m. by his hunting companion, 56-year-old Richard Rooks, also of Wareham, who had been hunting in a different area. Rooks found Pelletier unresponsive after an apparent fall and tried to revive him before seeking help.

Pelletier was pronounced dead by wardens and first responders from Lincoln Fire and Rescue, according to the Warden Service. The incident is still under investigation by wardens, who worked throughout the night with the Medical Examiner’s Office to document the incident and remove Pelletier from the woods.

Wardens say that falls from tree stands account for hundreds of injuries, including some deaths, annually in the U.S. and that hunters should carefully follow instructions for setting up stands and using full-body harnesses.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.