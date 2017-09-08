High schools

Caitlin Jordan to coach Scarborough girls’ hockey

Cape Elizabeth Town Councilor Caitlin Jordan, 34, has been approved as the new girls’ ice hockey coach at Scarborough High.

Jordan played college hockey at New England College in Henniker, New Hampshire, from 2002-06. She previously was an assistant coach at Portland High, North Yarmouth Academy and with the Lady Jr. Pirates, and currently coaches in the Casco Bay youth system.

Jordan is the business manager of Alewive’s Brook Farm in Cape Elizabeth and also is a lawyer.

CYCLING

SPANISH VUELTA: Chris Froome kept his comfortable lead over Italian Vincenzo Nibali ahead of Saturday’s decisive stage up the challenging l’Angliru summit.

Froome avoided trouble in Friday’s 93-mile ride from Caso to Gijon, staying 1 minute, 37 seconds ahead of Nibali in the overall standings.

GOLF

LPGA: Lydia Ko shot an 8-under 64 to join Lexi Thompson atop the Women in Tech Championship leaderboard with one round left at Brickyard Crossing in Indianapolis.

Winless in more than a year, the 20-year-old Ko had five straight birdies in the middle of her final nine before bogeying the par-4 eighth.

EUROPEAN TOUR: Scott Hend of Australia shot a 7-under 63 to follow his opening 64 and led the European Masters by one stroke over South African Darren Fichardt after the second round in Crans-Montana, Switzerland.

Hend had an eagle and five birdies, four from the 14th hole onward, to lead South African Darren Fichardt whose 63 left him alone at 12 under.

Three shots further back were Thongchai Jaidee of Thailand, Fabrizio Zanotti of Paraguay, and Todd Sinnott of Australia.

CHAMPIONS TOUR: Kevin Sutherland and Glen Day shot 7-under 65 to share the first-round lead in the Japan Airlines Championship, the first PGA Tour Champions event in Japan.

Winless on the 50-and-over tour, Sutherland has had at least a share of the first-round lead in three of the last four events. He ended up losing to childhood rival Scott McCarron – a stroke back Friday – the previous two times, finishing second three weeks ago in the Dick’s Sporting Goods Open in upstate New York and tying for third last week in the Shaw Charity Classic in Calgary, Alberta.

COLLEGES

NCAA: Florida State and Florida canceled their Saturday home football games because of Hurricane Irma.

No. 10 Florida State was set to play Louisiana-Monroe, and No. 22 Florida was scheduled to face Northern Colorado.

The storm also impacted games involving Florida teams outside the Top 25. The cancellations came after Gov. Rick Scott ordered all state colleges and universities closed through Monday.

OLYMPICS

IOC: Canadian Richard Pound, the longest serving member on the International Olympic Committee, wants his organization to act with “more teeth” in response to a vote-buying scheme to land last year’s Rio Olympics.

Carlos Nuzman, an IOC member who headed the organizing committee for Rio, was held for police questioning this week.

The graft inquiry could overshadow the IOC meetings next week in Peru, where the Summer Games will be awarded to Paris for 2024 and to Los Angeles for 2028.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.