GAINESVILLE, Fla. — After inspecting the stadium, meeting with campus and city officials, and assessing available resources, Florida decided its Southeastern Conference opener against Tennessee would be played as scheduled.

So it’s game on in Gainesville.

The SEC announced Tuesday that the league opener between the No. 23 Volunteers (2-0) and the 24th-ranked Gators (0-1) will remain a 3:30 p.m. kickoff at Florida Field on Saturday, keeping the game intact less than a week after Hurricane Irma devastated parts of the Sunshine State.

OKLAHOMA STATE: Redshirt freshman linebacker Brendan Vaughn has been charged with unlawful possession of marijuana with intent to distribute within 2,000 feet of a school and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.

CENTRAL CONNECTICUT STATE: Four players were suspended from Saturday’s game at Youngstown State following their arrests at an off-campus party.

Chika Chukwu, 20, and Jose Garcia, 21, both wide receivers and linebackers Randall Laguerre and Kenneth Keen, both 21, are charged with breach of peace and permitting a minor to possess alcohol.

Police say the four live at the home where the party took place last Saturday.

NEBRASKA: Coach Mike Riley got a one-year contract extension through the 2020 season.

BAYLOR: QB Anu Solomon is going through his team’s concussion protocol because of symptoms he felt after the last game.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.