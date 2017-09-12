CARIBOU – An 81-year-old Florida man convicted of strangling his former neighbor to death in northern Maine is going to prison, likely for the rest of his life.

WAGM-TV reports that a judge on Tuesday sentenced Robert Craig, of Clearwater, Florida, to 33 years in prison for murder.

Craig was convicted in July in the death of 86-year-old Leo Corriveau in his Presque Isle mobile home.

Authorities say Corriveau and Craig were neighbors in Clearwater, and that Craig was angry because Corriveau wouldn’t give him money for a bus ticket to return to Florida.

Craig, who was arrested in Florida, acknowledged after his arrest that he killed Corriveau. But he contended that he acted in self-defense.

