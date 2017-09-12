York police say a Massachusetts man hid cameras in four bathrooms of a rental home to record friends and family.

Police were called to a home at 48 Nubble Road early on Sept. 4 after the discovery of “multiple covert and hidden cameras” in the bathrooms, police announced Tuesday on Facebook. An investigation determined one of the people renting the home had placed the cameras in the bathrooms to record people he was staying with, including children.

Joseph J. McGrath is charged with violation of privacy, accused of hiding cameras in the bathroom of a rental home, including in this air freshener.

Joseph J. McGrath, 32, of East Longmeadow, was charged with violation of privacy, a Class D crime, and issued a court date of Nov. 21 in York District Court.

The York Police Mobile Forensic Unit and law enforcement agencies in Massachusetts continue to investigate, according to York police.

