A teenage girl was seriously injured Monday night when she lost control of a car she was driving on Stream Road in Moscow and it crashed into a tree, police said.

Jessica Pratt, 17, of Bingham, was taken by ambulance to Redington-Fairview General Hospital in Skowhegan with serious injuries to her head and a leg after the 9:54 p.m. crash, according to a news release on Tuesday from Chief Deputy James F. Ross, of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office. The injuries were not considered life-threatening.

The front end of a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta after it crashed into a tree on Stream Road in Moscow. A 17-year-old girl from Bingham was flown by helicopter to a Bangor hospital with non life-threatening injuries. Contributed photo

She was then taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor, according to Ross.

“The cause of the crash remains under investigation,” Ross said in the release. “Speed is being looked at as a possible contributing factor. There is no indication that alcohol was involved. It does not appear that a seat belt was being worn at the time of the crash.”

No further information on Pratt’s condition was available as of late Tuesday morning, according to Ross.

The crash occurred in the area of 179 Stream Road. The person who reported the crash called 911 to say the driver of a vehicle that had been traveling south on Stream Road apparently lost control and the car veered off the road and hit a tree head-on, according to Ross’s release.

Somerset County sheriff’s deputies Cpl. Gene Cole and Isaac Wacome responded, as did Bingham Fire Department officials and Upper Kennebec Valley Ambulance. Firefighters used an extrication tool to free Pratt from the car, a 2004 Volkswagen Jetta. The Jetta was destroyed, according to Ross.

Amy Calder — 861-9247

[email protected]

Twitter: @AmyCalder17

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.