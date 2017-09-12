COLLEGES

UNE defeats Husson in women’s soccer

Becca Murphy scored with 3:46 remaining in the second half to lift the University of New England (4-1) over Husson (1-3) in Bangor, 3-2.

Katie Beaudoin opened the scoring in the 26th minute for UNE, before Leah Hibbad scored in the 40th and 61st minute to put Husson up 2-1.

Jenna Cowan of UNE scored in the 80th minute on a pass from Murphy to tie it up before Murphy’s winning.

• Ashley Leboeuf and Emily Boyle each scored to lead the Salem State (1-2-1) over Southern Maine (2-2) in Salem, Massachusetts, 2-1.

Boyle scored on a penalty kick in the 19th minute and Leboeuf scored in the 24th minute to put Salem State up 2-0.

Madi Freeman scored for Southern Maine in the 51st minute.

MEN’S SOCCER: Asa Berolzheimer scored and recorded an assist to lead Colby (1-1) over Thomas (2-3) in Waterville, 3-1.

Berolzheimer scored in the 25th minute and assisted on a score by Jeff Rosenberg to put Colby up 2-0.

Lucas Periera later scored for Colby and Zenawi Bowen scored for Thomas.

• Ethan Ellsworth and Levi Morant scored second-half goals as Bowdoin (3-1) beat Husson (1-3) 2-0 in Bangor.

Ellsworth scored unassisted at 48:36 and Morant scored from Moctor Niang nine minutes later.

Steve Van Siclen made two saves for Bowdoin, while Cody Gross had five saves for Husson.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Former New York Knick Charles Oakley sued the team’s owners, saying he was defamed when they claimed he committed assault and was an alcoholic after his February arrest at a game.

The lawsuit details how Oakley was treated before and after he was forcefully removed from Madison Square Garden during the first quarter of a Feb. 8 Knicks’ loss to the Los Angeles Clippers. It seeks unspecified damages.

• Shabazz Muhammad has reportedly agreed to return to the Minnesota Timberwolves on a one-year deal.

Muhammad has spent all four of his NBA seasons with Minnesota. He averaged 9.9 points last season and was a restricted free agent

• The Los Angeles Lakers announced they will retire Kobe Bryant’s No. 8 and No. 24 in a ceremony on Dec. 18 during the game against Golden State. Bryant wore No. 8 from 1996-2006, then switched to No. 24 for the remainder of his 20-year career.

OLYMPICS

IOC: There’s an outside shot the United States won’t have to wait 11 years to host its next Olympics, as Salt Lake City and Denver may pitch for the 2026 Winter Games, which take place two years before the Summer Olympics return to Los Angeles.

SOCCER

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Lionel Messi scored twice to lead Barcelona to a 3-0 victory over Juventus in their opening match in Barcelona.

HOCKEY

NHL: Pittsburgh Penguins defenseman Kris Letang has been cleared for contact before camp opens Friday.

Letang, who underwent season-ending neck surgery on April 13 to repair a herniated disc, said he hopes to play when the defending Stanley Cup champions open their regular season against the St. Louis Blues on Oct. 4.

GOLF

LPGA: The LPGA Tour has canceled its event next month in China because of permitting problems.

– Staff and news service report

