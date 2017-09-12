GORHAM — Gorham scored three first-half goals Tuesday in beating Scarborough 3-0 in a boys’ soccer game.

Kyle King opened the scoring for the Rams (3-1-1) on a nifty feed from Nolan Brown 1:17 into the contest.

Sam Burghardt scored on Brown’s second assist of the game in the 13th minute, and Ben Nelson rounded out the scoring on a setup from Kevin Mollison at the 20:09 mark.

Morgan Pratt recorded 15 saves for Scarborough; Trevor Gray stopped 13 shots for the Rams (2-2).

CHEVERUS 2, BONNY EAGLE 0: Ian Haines and Luc Dionne each scored for the Stags (2-1) in a win over the Scots (3-1) in Portland.

Connor Redlon and Nick Beaulieu combined to make six saves for Bonny Eagle.

LINCOLN ACADEMY 5, GARDINER 1: Nolen Michael, Nate Simmons and Jorge Pulido Fernandez each scored in the first half to lead the Eagles (2-0-1) past the Tigers (0-2-1) in Newcastle.

Gus Hunt and Will Shaffer each added a goal in the second half for Lincoln Academy.

MT. ARARAT 2, BRUNSWICK 1: Travis Nadeau scored twice to lead the Eagles (2-2) over the Dragons (0-4) in Topsham.

Brunswick scored with 16:39 remaining in the first half to take a 1-0 lead before Nadeau scored to tie it.

Nadeau scored the winning goal on a penalty kick with 23:30 remaining in the first half.

GREELY 3, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Hazael Tshituka had a goal and added an assist to lead the Rangers (2-2) past the Patriots (1-2) in Cumberland.

Silas Cunningham and Matt Kramlich also scored for Greely.

MARSHWOOD 3, NOBLE 1: Jason Janetos scored with 17 minutes to play to give the visiting Hawks (3-2) the lead for good as they got past the Knights (0-5) at North Berwick.

Turner Goodenough opened the scoring for Marshwood with his goal three minutes into the game, but Gavin Mason answered two minutes later to pull Noble even.

Daniel Boss rounded out the scoring for the Hawks with a late goal.

WAYNFLETE 3, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Ilias Abdi scored two second-half goals to lead the Flyers (2-0) past the Panthers (1-1-1) in Portland.

Diraige Dahia added a goal.

Connor Clock made 19 saves for NYA and Luca Antolini stopped five shots for Waynflete.

YARMOUTH 3, YORK 2: Eric LaBrie scored all three goals as Yarmouth (4-0) slipped past the Wildcats (3-1) in York.

LaBrie broke a 1-1 tie with nine minutes left in the match, receiving a pass at the top of the box from Luke Groothoff, turning and sending a ground ball into the corner.

LaBrie extended the lead to 3-1 three minutes later.

Jame Peter and Alex Nickerson scored for York.

SANFORD 3, WINDHAM 2: Alex Kirven’s goal with 2:05 left in the match gave Sanford (3-1) a triumph over the Eagles (0-3) in Windham.

Kirven reached a cleared ball, beat a defender and placed a shot to the far right post for the winner.

Windham led 2-1 at the half, sandwiching scores by Tyler Woolston and Vireak Tray around a goal from Sanford’s Isaac Plante. Nicholas Adornetto tied the game in the second half.

Garrett Gallant made five saves for the Red Storm, with Alex Wilkins stopping nine for Windham.

DEERING 1, MASSABESIC 0: Nick James converted Ket Tchiputo’s cross 7:34 into the second half, providing all the scoring as Deering (3-1) beat the Mustangs (0-4) in Waterboro.

Rams goalkeeper Max Morrione made five saves; Massabesic keeper Joshua Castonguay had 12 saves.

TRAIP 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: Charlie Driscoll gave the Rangers (4-0) a 1-0 halftime lead in Kittery, and Frankie Driscoll and Devon LaRoche added second-half scores to pull away from St. Dom’s (0-3).

Ryan Perkins set up the initial goal with the first of his two assists. Perkins came down the left side on a breakaway and slotted the ball across the goalmouth for Charlie Driscoll’s tap-in with a minute to play in the half.

Jace Nielsen made eight saves for the shutout. Saints goalie Bryton Kieltyka stopped three shots.

WESTBROOK 3, KENNEBUNK 1: Grayson Post, Jean Marc Lohomboli and Caleb Barlow each scored for the Blue Blazes (2-2) in a win over the Rams (1-4) in Kennebunk.

Tyler Hurlburt scored with four minutes left for Kennebunk.

Jacob Brackett had eight saves for Westbrook and Quinn Battagliese stopped three shots for the Rams.

CAPE ELIZABETH 4, WELLS 0: Four players scored for the Capers (1-1) in a victory over the Warriors (1-1-1) in Cape Elizabeth.

Philip Tarling scored five minutes into the first half for Cape Elizabeth.

Nicholas Clifford, John O’Connor and Tate Perkins each scored in the second half.

Eric Sousa recorded 12 saves for Wells and Sean Agrondia had two saves for Cape Elizabeth.

VALLEY 9, HIGHVIEW CHRISTIAN 3: Joey Thomas scored five goals to lead the Cavaliers in Bingham.

Devon Messer had three goals, and Mason Wyman added a goal for Valley (1-2-0).

TJ Sheldon had 15 saves for Highview Christian (0-2-0).

BELFAST 1, LAWRENCE 0: A goal by John Jones was the difference as the Lions prevailed in Belfast.

Aiden Starr had 10 saves for Belfast (1-4-0). Nick Reeves had nine for Lawrence (0-3-1).

MESSALONSKEE 2, OXFORD HILLS 1: Christian Alley scored twice in the second half, erasing a halftime deficit as the Eagles rallied to the win in South Paris.

Dawson Charles made five saves for Messalonskee (1-2-1).

Zach Wilson scored for Oxford Hills (0-3-0).

BREWER 5, WATERVILLE 1: Gavin Matthieu scored a pair of goals to lead the Witches to the win in Brewer.

Connor Roope and Nate Laskey sandwiched second-half goals around Matthieu’s second of the game as Brewer (4-0-0) ran away in the final 40 minutes.

Eben Charles scored for Waterville (0-3-1).

ERSKINE 7, OCEANSIDE 0: Travis Dow finished off his hat trick with under 12 minutes remaining, and the Eagles finished off the Mariners for the win in Rockland.

Austin Dunn, Alex Cleaves, Sage Hapgood-Belanger and Michael Sprague also scored for Erskine (4-0-1).

David McGraw made three saves to earn the shutout.

Gavyn Tower made 13 saves for Oceanside (0-3-0).

RICHMOND 4, SACOPEE VALLEY 2: Andrew Vachon had a hat trick to lead the Bobcats to the win in Hiram.

Zach Small added a goal for Richmond (3-0) and Trystin Shea made seven saves.

Michael Murphy and Camden Bibro each scored for Sacopee (0-4).

MONMOUTH 9, OAK HILL 1: Amery Pomerleau scored six goals, four in the first half, and the Mustangs cruised to the MVC win in Monmouth.

Nate Ashton added a pair of goals for Monmouth (4-0-0).

Caleb Fillion scored for Oak Hill (1-3-0).

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.