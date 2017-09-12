CAPE ELIZABETH — Allyson Randall scored three goals Tuesday as Freeport topped Cape Elizabeth 4-1 in field hockey.

Randall scored with 23:34 and 20:54 remaining in the first half, and Natalie Anderson scored with 17:16 left to put Freeport (3-0-1) up 3-0. Emi Logue scored for the Capers (2-1) with 6:14 remaining to cut the lead to two goals heading into halftime.

Randall added her third goal with 11:14 left in the second half.

Christiana Pinette recorded nine saves for Cape Elizabeth.

NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 9, WAYNFLETE/MAINE GIRLS’ ACADEMY 1: Amber Rose led the way for the Panthers (2-2) with four goals and an assist as they cruised past the Flyers (0-2) at Yarmouth.

Danielle Johnson scored for Waynflete/MGA.

GARDINER 8, OCEANSIDE 0: Hailee Lovely scored four times as the Tigers (4-0) beat Oceanside (1-3) in Gardiner.

Haley Brann added a goal and two assists for Gardiner, and Maddy Walker had a goal and an assist. Maggie Bell and Marlaina Stickney also scored, with Mikayla Bourassa and Lindsey Bell recording assists.

SCARBOROUGH 5, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Lucy Malia had two of her three goals in the first half as the Red Storm (4-0) opened a 3-0 halftime lead and rolled past the Golden Trojans (3-1) at Scarborough.

YORK 2, LAKE REGION 1: The Wildcats (4-0) scored two second-half goals to rally past the Lakers (1-3) in York.

Lake Region took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Paige Davis with 8:20 remaining in the first half.

Sydney Bouchard tied it up for York with 23:33 left in the second half, assissted by Jessa Smith.

The Wildcats took the lead 1:11 later on Smith’s goal.

Julianna Kiklis recorded six saves for York and Arianna Hoot had three saves for Lake Region.

FRYEBURG 2, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Heather Howard and Kirsten Wentworth each scored to lift the Raiders (1-3) over the Patriots (0-3) in Gray.

Alicia Credit recorded five saves for Gray-New Gloucester.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, WELLS 0: Issie Eldridge scored twice as the Hawks (3-1) took a 3-0 first-half lead against Wells (2-1) in Hiram.

Eldridge opened the scoring 1:06 into the match. Savanna Marlowe and Haiden Sawyer combined on a pass down low and a cross that Eldridge centered and slammed into the cage.

Sawyer scored Sacopee’s other goal, with Marlowe assisting on all three. Tiffany Garland also had an assist.

Hawks netminder Haley Babb blocked the only shot she faced. Amanda Ring had four saves for the Warriors.

SOCCER

WAYNFLETE 1, WELLS 0: Ava Farrar scored in the 75th minute to lift the Flyers (2-1) over the Warriors (3-1) in Portland.

Farrar’s goal was assisted by Dylan Randall-Newberg.

Ya Stockford recorded seven saves for Waynflete, and Lauren Bartlett stopped four shots for Wells.

GREELY 4, GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 0: Anna DeWolfe, Ellie Holf, Skylar Cooney and Julia Martel each scored as Greely (4-1) pulled away from the Patriots (1-3) in Gray.

Sophia Koutsikos and Erin Clancy each had an assist.

Camille Clement made three saves to record the shutout for the Rangers. GNG goalie Chelsea Davis had six saves.

MORSE 3, LEAVITT 1: Emily Martin scored twice in the second half to lead the Shipbuilders (4-0-1) past the Hornets (1-4) in Turner.

Rose Atienza broke a scoreless first half, scoring with 30 seconds remaining. Martin’s second-half goals came off assists from Mae Winglas and Julia Cliffe.

ERSKINE 2, OCEANSIDE 0: Tori Grasse and Haymanot Maynard each scored to lead the host Eagles.

Kayla Hubbard and Annemarie Allen each had assists for Erskine (3-1-1), and keeper Taylor Shute had seven saves.

Rachel Joyce had 15 saves for Oceanside (2-1-1).

LINCOLN 2, GARDINER 1: Emily Kelsey and Paige Camp each scored a goal to lift the Eagles (2-1-1) to the win in Gardiner.

Leslie Stevens scored for Gardiner (0-3-0).

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, RICHMOND 2: Allie Black scored the winner with 1:05 remaining in double overtime as she put in a header of a Brenna Humphrey corner kick to lead the Hawks (1-2) past the Bobcats (2-2) at South Hiram.

Black opened the scoring for Sacopee Valley with 16:53 to go in the first half with an assist from Brynn Hines, before Caitlin Kendrick scored four minutes later to pull Richmond even.

Bella Rand gave the Hawks a second-half lead. Abby Johnson scored the tying goal for the Bobcats with 2:30 remaining in regulation.

TRAIP ACADEMY 3, ST. DOMINIC 0: Emm Auclair, Sydney Auclair and Beti Stevens each scored in the first half for the Rangers (2-0) and they held off the Saints (1-1) in Auburn.

Sommer Huntress recorded eight saves for Traip.

BRUNSWICK 4, MT. ARARAT 0: Lea Scrapchansky and Maeve Arthur each scored twice for the Dragons (4-0) in a win over the Eagles (1-1-1) in Brunswick.

Emily Larochelle had two assists, and Scrapchansky added an assist.

Zoe Stilphen made 24 saves for Mt. Ararat; Beth Labbe saved six for the Dragons.

VOLLEYBALL

YARMOUTH 3, GREELY 0: The Clippers (4-0), winners of the first two sets 25-19 and 25-17, trailed 20-24 in the third when Kaitlyn Bennett stepped to the service line. Bennett served six straight service points to close out the third set and the match victory over Greely (2-3) in Yarmouth.

Evelyn Lukis finished with eight kills for Yarmouth, and Bennett seven. Morgan Selby registered four kills and two aces for the Rangers.

GORHAM 3, PORTLAND 1: After dropping the first game, the visiting Rams (2-1) rallied to take next three games to down the Bulldogs (2-2) at Portland.

Gorham fell in the first game 23-25 and won the rest, 25-19, 25-8, 29-14.

BONNY EAGLE 3, WINDHAM 0: Bonny Eagle’s Jenna Litif got the ball back with the third set tied 23-23 and served out the match as the Scots (2-1) narrowly won three sets for a 26-24, 25-19 and 25-23 win over Windham (1-3) in Standish.

DEERING 3, SOUTH PORTLAND 0: Maddy Broda had 29 assists to lead the way as the Rams (4-0) swept past the Red Riots (1-2) at Portland.

Divine M’Bambi had nine kills and Dianne Dervis added five kills for Deering, which won, 25-21, 25-20, 25-9.

Kaleisha Towle had four kills for South Portland.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.