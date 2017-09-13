KENNEBUNK — A four-goal outburst in a five-minute span carried Biddeford to a 5-1 win over Kennebunk in Class A South field hockey game Wednesday afternoon.

With the score tied at 1-1 in the second half, Biddeford earned a penalty corner that led to sophomore Brooklyn Goff’s tapping in the go-ahead goal with 20:13 left.

The Tigers (4-1) extended their lead when Goff scored off another corner three minutes later.

“It really is about capitalizing (on opportunities). I don’t know if Kennebunk was breaking down or if they were getting frustrated or tired, but once we got the flow, it definitely (was a big stretch),” said Biddeford Coach Caitlin Albert.

Fifty-seven seconds after Goff’s second goal, senior captain Peyton McKeown made it 4-1 as the Tigers converted another corner, with a nice pass from freshman Abby Allen.

“Sometimes your demeanor starts to lower and your esteem starts to deflate when something like that happens to you,” said Kennebunk Coach Kayla Billings.

“We like to hope that every corner (results in) a goal,” said Biddeford senior captain Sarrah Marcotte.

Marcotte added her second goal of the game and 10th of the season with 15:15 remaining.

“We (went on the run) with a lot of positivity and just keeping the communication up and working together, definitely using your passes. I think we started working together a lot better in the second half,” said Marcotte.

Marcotte broke a scoreless deadlock just 39 seconds into the second half on a beautiful cross from the right side by senior captain Paige Laverriere.

“(We) always say we want to be the team that scores first, so that’s always a good goal,” said Albert.

Kennebunk (1-3) answered less than two minutes later with a goal by junior Christine Jarowicz – a putback after a shot that hit the post.

Kennebunk had a 12-3 shot advantage in the first half but couldn’t break through against Biddeford goalie Taylor Wildes, a junior captain.

The Tigers flipped the script in the second half, outshooting Kennebunk 13-2.

“(Biddeford) did a really good job possessing the ball and using their speed and their quickness to open up the field for them,” said Billings.

Kennebunk had a pair of multiple-shot flurries in the first half, including four consecutive shots about 11 minutes into the game.

“It was a little scary when it was five shots in a row, four shots in a row. But, credit to the defense, because (they usually clear it quickly), and it’s only occasionally that I’ll have a lot of shots like that,” said Wildes.

Wildes made 13 saves – 12 in the first half.

“I give a lot of credit to Taylor and the leadership in (net),” said Albert.

Biddeford now looks ahead to a matchup Friday against unbeaten Massabesic (4-0), the defending Class A South champion.

“(Friday) might be one of our toughest games all season. Hopefully this (win) is good momentum going into that,” said Albert.

