Brandon Coleman, a 29-year-old Portland man, was indicted on two counts of aggravated assault and one count of assault on a minor stemming from a July 1 incident involving his 8-week old daughter.

According to police, the infant suffered a serious medical event and was transported by ambulance to Maine Medical Center after 7 p.m. He had been caring for her in their Highland Street apartment.

Investigators determined the girl was the victim of a serious assault.

She has since been released from the hospital and is recovering from her injuries. Warrants were issued for Coleman’s arrest and he was taken into custody Tuesday. He is being held at the Cumberland County Jail on $10,000 bail.

