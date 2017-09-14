Pedro Fonseca scored two first-half goals to spark Portland to a 4-1 win over Cheverus in a Class A South boys’ soccer match Thursday at Fitzpatrick Stadium.

Dana Hinchliffe also scored in the first half as Portland (5-1), coming off a 1-0 loss against Falmouth, built a 3-0 lead. Alex Millones made it 4-0 midway through the second half before Cheverus (2-2) averted a shutout with a goal from Luc Dionne.

Harrison Bell recorded 18 saves for Cheverus. Rowan Daligan had four saves for Portland.

KENNEBUNK 4, MARSHWOOD 3: Tristan Wirth scored three second-half goals to erase a 3-0 deficit, then got the winner in the second overtime as the Rams (2-4) beat the Hawks (3-3) in South Berwick.

Jason Janetos finished with a goal and two assists for Marshwood, which also got goals from Sam Fitzgerald and Henry Honkonen.

Quinn Battagliese made nine saves for Kennebunk. Chase Gagnon stopped 15 shots for Marshwood.

WINDHAM 2, WESTBROOK 1: Nick Rose scored his second goal of the game in the second overtime to give the Eagles (1-3) a win over the Blue Blazes (2-3) in Westbrook.

Rose put Windham ahead in the first half. Caleb Barlow tied it with 10 minutes left in regulation.

Jacob Brackett of Westbrook and Alex Wilkins of Windham each recorded 11 saves.

FALMOUTH 1, SANFORD 0: Nick Hester scored 10 minutes into the second half to lift the Yachtsmen (4-1) over the Spartans (3-2) in Sanford.

Alvaro Fuentes-Cantillana had five saves in the shutout. Gavin Moyer stopped 15 shots for Sanford.

SCARBOROUGH 6, BIDDEFORD 0: Patrick Clonan, Noah Drapeau, Alex Dobecki and Colin McKeough scored in the first half as the Red Storm (3-2) beat the Tigers (1-5) in Scarborough.

Jacob DaRosa and Anthony Clavette added second-half goals.

Morgan Pratt and Nate Taggart combined to make four saves for the Red Storm, while Josh Nagle stopped 10 shots for Biddeford.

GORHAM 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 0: Garrett King scored twice as the Rams (4-1-1) defeated the Golden Trojans (1-3) in Saco.

Brenden Waterman added a goal for Gorham, which led 1-0 at halftime.

Cam LaBrecque and Travis Snyder combined to record six saves for Thornton. Trevor Gray stopped two shots for Gorham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 7, MASSABESIC 1: Charles Cronin collected three goals to lead the Red Riots (4-0-1) over the Mustangs (0-4) in South Portland.

Kyle Patterson recorded two goals, and Cooper Mehlhorn and Damir Brkic also scored for South Portland.

Cameron Goodrich scored in the second half for Massabesic.

ST. DOM’S 3, LAKE REGION 1: Jack Ouellette, Zack Pelletier and Alex Roy scored for the Saints (1-3) in a win over the Lakers (1-3) in Auburn.

Paul Vigna scored for Lake Region, and CJ Ferguson made 20 saves.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.