WINDHAM — Justin Labrecque recovered a blocked punt in the end zone late in the fourth quarter, and Windham overcame a 14-0 halftime deficit to beat Lewiston 20-14 in a Class A North football game Friday night.

Tanner Cortes connected with Hunter Landry for a 6-yard touchdown early in the first quarter to give Lewiston (2-1) an 8-0 lead. The Blue Devils (2-1) extended their lead on a 2-yard run by Garret Poussard in the second quarter.

Grant Jacobson made it 14-6 with a 2-yard run in the third quarter. Windham then tied the game early in the fourth on a 10-yard run by Tanner Bernier and a conversion pass from Bernier to Nazari Henderson.

SANFORD 35, MASSABESIC 7: Ethan Emard rushed 13 times for 108 yards and a touchdown to lead the Spartans (1-2) to a victory over the Mustangs (0-3) in Sanford.

Sanford scored twice in the second quarter for a 14-0 lead. Mike Lunny opened the scoring with a 4-yard run, and Leyton Bickford caught a 20-yard pass from Ryan Connarton on a halfback option.

A 30-yard touchdown catch by Issac DesVergnes cut the Mustangs’ deficit to 14-7, but Sanford pulled away with touchdown runs by Emard, Connarton and Jordan Giroux.

Marcus Gould with 5 for 5 on conversion kicks.

CONY 26, BRUNSWICK 14: Anthony Sousa completed 18 of 30 passes for 254 yards and three touchdowns and also rushed for 47 yards and a score as the Rams (1-2) beat the Dragons (0-3) in Augusta.

All three of Sousa’s touchdown passes went to Jordan Roddy – 42, 12 and 39 yards.

Brunswick, the defending Class B state champion, trailed 12-7 after a 57-yard touchdown run by sophomore Owen Richardson (22 carries, 141 yards) in the third quarter. But the Dragons were hurt several times by penalties on offense and missed tackles on defense.

“Certainly we are young and inexperienced,” Cooper said. “But Cony executed. They were good where we’re kind of a little inexperienced.”

Sousa spread the ball around, finding seven different receivers on a variety of screens, slants and downfield passes.

MORSE 28, YARMOUTH 8: The Shipbuilders (2-1) scored two touchdowns in the second quarter, then added one in the third and one in the fourth to pull away from the Clippers (0-3) in Yarmouth.

Connor Senger recovered a fumble and ran it back 19 yards for Yarmouth’s touchdown in the second quarter.

Jack Ricciardi had 15 carries for 84 yards for the Clippers.

MESSALONSKEE 57, SKOWHEGAN 42: Austin Pelletier ran for seven touchdowns and 341 yards on 33 carries, leading the Eagles (2-1) through a wild fourth quarter to beat Skowhegan (1-2) at Oakland.

Pelletier led Messalonskee’s ground game, which churned out 506 yards on 48 carries. Skowhegan’s Marcus Christopher completed 43 of 60 passes for 435 yards and five touchdowns, hitting Cam Barnes 18 times for 202 yards and two scores.

MADISON/CARRABEC 47, WINTHROP/MONMOUTH 8: Sean Whalen finished with more than 200 yards rushing and receiving and scored two touchdowns in the second quarter to help the Bulldogs (3-0) open a 27-0 halftime lead against the Ramblers (1-2) in Madison.

Whalen had 105 yards rushing and 120 yards receiving – including a 39-yard touchdown run and a 79-yard catch from Evan Bess.

Bess was 8 for 8 passing for 181 yards and ran for a score.

Eric Wescott ran for two touchdowns.

