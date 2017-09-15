WELLS — Wells High made three defensive stands in the fourth quarter to hold back Cape Elizabeth, 14-7, in a crossover football game Friday night.

Michael Wrigley’s interception on a tipped pass with 38 seconds remaining secured the win.

Wells is now 3-0 in Class D South. Cape Elizabeth is 2-1 in Class C South.

Wells broke a 7-7 halftime tie when Tyler Bridge scored on a 2-yard run with 7:04 left in the third quarter.

The Warriors stopped the Capers at the Wells 10 early in the fourth quarter.

This story will be updated.

