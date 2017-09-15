CLEVELAND — The Cleveland Indians can turn their attention back to clinching their division and playoff preparations.

Their historic winning streak is, well, history.

Jay Bruce of the Indians was the hero in the team's 22nd straight win on Thursday, but there was no comeback for Cleveland on Friday as the Royals ended the streak with a 4-3 road victory. Associated Press/David Dermer Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Cleveland had its AL record run stopped at 22 straight games on Friday night as the Indians were beaten 4-3 by the Kansas City Royals, who became the first team to conquer the defending league champions since Aug. 23.

Jason Vargas (16-10) pitched into the sixth and Brandon Moss homered off Trevor Bauer (16-9) as the Royals ended baseball’s longest winning streak in 101 years. The Indians set a new league mark and came within four of matching the overall record held by the 1916 New York Giants.

Following a magical, walk-off win in extra innings on Thursday night, the Indians couldn’t muster another late rally and fell for the first time in more than three weeks.

When Francisco Lindor struck out with a runner on first to end it, the sellout crowd gave the Indians a prolonged standing ovation. Manager Terry Francona brought Cleveland’s players out of the dugout to salute their fans, whose ovation grew louder and louder.

YANKEES 8, ORIOLES 2: Didi Gregorius hit a tiebreaking two-run homer and drove in four runs, leading host New York past reeling Baltimore for its fifth win in six games.

Luis Severino (13-6) allowed three hits in eight innings with seven strikeouts and one walk. He made one big mistake, Welington Castillo’s opposite-field, two-run homer to right that put the Orioles ahead 2-1 in the second. Severino is 8-2 with a 2.09 ERA in 12 starts since the All-Star break.

TIGERS 3, WHITE SOX 2: Mikie Mahtook’s game-ending RBI single with two outs in the ninth, ended a six-game skid for Detroit.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

DODGERS 7, NATIONALS 0: Alex Wood threw six shutout innings, Corey Seager hit a three-run homer during a five-run second and Los Angeles continued its rebound with a win at Washington.

Wood (15-3) allowed three hits with eight strikeouts and one walk for Los Angeles, which has won three in a row after losing 11 consecutive games and 16 of 17.

CUBS 8, CARDINALS 2: Kris Bryant had three hits, including his 27th homer, and Chicago overcame the ejections of John Lackey and Willson Contreras in a win at home.

REDS 4, PIRATES 2: Zack Cozart hit two of Cincinnati’s four solo home runs in a win at home. Joey Votto and Scott Schebler also homer.

BRAVES 3, METS 2: Sean Newcomb recorded eight strikeouts, including five straight, and Atlanta beat visiting New York.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 4, PHILLIES 0: Daniel Mengden was dominant in a two-hitter, Matt Olson and Matt Joyce each hit a two-run homer and Oakland won at Philadelphia.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Phone This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.