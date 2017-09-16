WORCESTER, Mass. — Peter Pujals threw five touchdown passes, two to Martin Dorsey, and Holy Cross pummeled New Hampshire 51-26 in a nonconference game and the Crusaders’ home opener Saturday.

Trevor Knight got New Hampshire (2-1) on the board first with a 6-yard touchdown pass to Neil O’Connor, but Holy Cross (2-1) answered with the first of A.J. Wells’ three first-half field goals, this one from 46 yards.

Pujals hit Dorsey from 14 yards to give the Crusaders the lead for good, and Wells hit from 29 and 37 yards to make it 16-7 at the half. Pujals capped his day with an 86-yard strike to Dorsey to make it 51-19 with 6:43 left.

NORTHERN ILLINOIS 21, NEBRASKA 17: Jordan Huff scored the winning touchdown midway through the fourth quarter and Northern Illinois (2-1) made two big defensive stops to finish an upset of Nebraska (1-2), which lost at home to a non-Power Five conference member or major independent for the first time since falling to Southern Mississippi in 2004.

NOTRE DAME 49, BOSTON COLLEGE 20: Brandon Wimbush ran for four touchdowns and 207 yards – a record for a Notre Dame quarterback – and Josh Adams had 229 rushing yards to help the visiting Irish (2-1) defeat Boston College (1-2).

VIRGINIA 38, CONNECTICUT 18: Kurt Benkert passed for a school-record 455 yards and Virginia (2-1) defeated Connecticut (1-1) at Charlottesville, Virginia.

PRINCETON 27, SAN DIEGO 17: Chad Kanoff was 32-of-43 passing for 352 yards and Stephen Carlson had three touchdown receptions to help Princeton (1-0) beat visiting San Diego (1-2).

YALE 56, LEHIGH 28: Kurt Rawlings threw for four touchdowns, Zane Dudek ran for two scores, and Yale (1-0) defeated Lehigh (0-3) at Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

BROWN 28, BRYANT 23: Nick Duncan rushed for a pair of touchdowns and threw for one, and Brown (1-0) handled Bryant (1-2) at Providence, Rhode Island.

RHODE ISLAND 17, HARVARD 10: Tyler Harris threw for 235 yards and a touchdown as Rhode Island (1-2) upset Harvard (0-1) at Kingston, Rhode Island, to grab its first victory over the Crimson in five tries.

COLUMBIA 17, WAGNER 14: Oren Milstein kicked a 29-yard field goal as time expired and Columbia (1-0) beat visiting Wagner (1-2) at New York.

RICHMOND 68, HOWARD 21: Kyle Lauletta threw for a school-record six touchdown passes and Richmond (2-1)cruised by visiting Howard (1-2).

