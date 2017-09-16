MINNEAPOLIS — With starting quarterback Sam Bradford listed as questionable for Sunday’s game with a knee injury, the Minnesota Vikings signed quarterback Kyle Sloter from their practice squad Saturday.

Backup quarterback Case Keenum would start in Pittsburgh if Bradford cannot play.

Jacoby Brissett Sunday's TV games • Patriots (0-1) at Saints (0-1), 1 p.m. (CBS) • Vikings (1-0) at Steelers (1-0), 1 p.m. (FOX) • Cowboys (1-0) at Broncos (1-0), 4:25 p.m. (FOX) • Packers (1-0) at Falcons (1-0), 8:20 p.m. (NBC)

Bradford played one of the best games of his career in a season-opening victory over New Orleans on Monday night. But he was limited in practice this week after coming out of the game with an injured left knee.

COLTS: Jacoby Brissett was named the Indianapolis starting quarterback nearly two weeks after being traded from the Patriots in exchange for wide receiver Phillip Dorsett.

Last week in relief of starter Scott Tolzein, Brissett was 2 of 3 for 51 yards and led the Colts on their only touchdown drive of the day. Tolzien, on the other hand, went 9 of 18 for just 128 yards while throwing two interceptions returned for touchdowns.

He also was sacked four times for 29 yards.

Brissett started two games for the Patriots last season after Jimmy Garoppolo went down with an injury and Tom Brady was suspended. As a third-string quarterback he went 1-1 in games he started.

Giants: The question of the day at practice remained: Will Odell Beckham, Jr. play Monday night against the Detroit Lions?

The wide receiver is hobbled by a high-ankle sprain suffered in the second preseason game. He missed last Sunday’s 19-3 loss to the Dallas Cowboys and was questionable on the team’s injury report.

Coach Ben McAdoo didn’t shed any light on whether Beckham would be able to play.

“We’ll see how it goes,” McAdoo said. “We’ll get in there and do a little bit of work (Saturday). Then tomorrow, we’ll go in and have our launch day. We’ll take a look at him tomorrow and see how it goes. ”

Cowboys: Dallas tight end Jason Witten will reach one more milestone in his career Sunday at Denver a week after becoming the franchise’s all-time receiving yards leader by passing Michael Irvin.

Witten will play in his 225th game with the Cowboys to move him past defensive end Ed “Too Tall” Jones for the most games played in franchise history.

Witten also can reach a few other milestones against the Broncos. He needs only 53 receiving yards to become the second tight end in NFL history to reach 12,000 in a career (joining Tony Gonzalez).

Witten also needs six receptions to pass Cris Carter (1,101) for fifth on the all-time catches list, and with seven catches Sunday will pass Marvin Harrison (1,102) for fourth all-time.

RAMS: Aaron Donald was moved from the exempt list to the active roster, clearing the way for the All-Pro defensive lineman to start Sunday against Washington.

Donald returned to the Rams one week ago, ending his four-month holdout after failing to get a new deal.

He’s under contract through 2018.

Chiefs: Kansas City again released veteran C.J. Spiller, clearing room to promote fellow running back Akeem Hunt before Sunday’s home opener against Philadelphia.

