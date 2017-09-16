ANN ARBOR, Mich. — Donovan Peoples-Jones returned a punt 79 yards for a score and Quinn Nordin tied a school record with five field goals Saturday, helping No. 7 Michigan overcome its offensive struggles in a 29-13 victory against Air Force.

The Wolverines (3-0) didn’t lead by more than three points until Peoples-Jones’ touchdown early in the third quarter.

Ty Isaac of Michigan attempts to run past Marquis Griffin of Air Force during the second quarter of Michigan's 29-13 victory Saturday. The seventh-ranked Wolverines improved to 3-0 and dropped the Falcons to 1-1. Associated Press/Tony Ding Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

The Falcons (1-1) failed to convert a pass until Arion Worthman threw a short pass to Ronald Cleveland, who turned it into a 64-yard TD with 11:54 left in the quarter that pulled the service academy within three points again.

Nordin kicked two more field goals, late in the third and early in the fourth, to share a single-game school mark with three players.

(8) OHIO STATE 38, ARMY 7: Freshman J.K. Dobbins ran for 172 yards and a pair of touchdowns as Ohio State (2-1) rebounded from a loss to rout Army (2-1) at Columbus, Ohio.

Dobbins broke away for a 52-yard touchdown run to open the second half after romping for 22 yards on the previous play, extending Ohio State’s 17-7 halftime lead. The Buckeyes then got touchdowns on two of their next three drives.

(9) OKLAHOMA STATE 59, PITTSBUGH 21: Mason Rudolph threw for five touchdowns, all in the first half, and visiting Oklahoma State (3-0) drilled Pittsburgh (1-2).

Rudolph completed 23 of 32 passes for 497 yards and the five scores before being pulled in the middle of the third quarter with the Cowboys in full command. He did throw his first interception of the season.

(10) WISCONSIN 40, BRIGHAM YOUNG 6: Alex Hornibrook threw for four touchdowns and 256 yards as Wisconsin (3-0) eased past BYU (1-3) at Provo, Utah.

(15) AUBURN 24, MERCER 10: Kamryn Pettway ran for 128 yards and three touchdowns as Auburn (2-1) overcame five turnovers to hold off FCS school Mercer (1-2).

(16) VIRGINIA TECH 64, EAST CAROLINA 17: Redshirt freshman Josh Jackson threw for 372 yards and five touchdowns – three to Cam Phillips – to help Virginia Tech (3-0) beat East Carolina (0-3) at Greenville, North Carolina.

(20) TEXAS CHRISTIAN 56, SOUTHERN METHODIST 36: Jalen Reagor made a leaping 38-yard catch between four defenders in the end zone on the last play of the first half, finally putting TCU (3-0) ahead to stay against SMU (2-1) at Fort Worth, Texas.

(24) FLORIDA 26, (23) TENNESSEE 20: Feleipe Franks heaved a 63-yard touchdown pass to Tyrie Cleveland as the clock expired, and Florida (1-1, 1-0 Southeastern) beat Tennessee (2-1, 0-1) at Gainesville, Florida.

MEMPHIS 48, (25) UCLA 45: Riley Ferguson threw for 398 yards and six touchdown passes, and Jacobi Francis broke up a fourth-down pass in the closing seconds to lead Memphis (2-0) over visiting UCLA (2-1).

