HANOVER, N.H. — Samantha Wagg scored Maine’s first goal and assisted on two others Sunday as the Black Bears earned a 5-3 field hockey win over Dartmouth.

Katie Spanos put Dartmouth (2-4) ahead 1:55 into the game with the first of her two goals, but Wagg answered just over two minutes later. Brianna Ricker put the Black Bears (5-2) ahead for good near the midway point of the first half.

Brittany Smith, Madison Cummings and Emily Hindle added second-half goals.

BOWDOIN 3, WILLIAMS 2: Kara Finnerty scored 2:26 into the second overtime to lift the Polar Bears (3-1, 3-1 NESCAC) over the Ephs (3-1, 2-1) in Brunswick.

Finnerty also got the tying goal 5:19 into the second half.

Alex Bennett scored twice for Williams.

UNE 6, WELLESLEY 0: Brooke Lemerise, Hannah Buckley, Olivia Madore, Kersey Boulay, Kendra MacDonald and Becky Zakorchemny scored for the Nor’easters (5-1) and Liz Sargent made five saves in a win over the Blue (4-2) in Biddeford.

KEAN 6, ST. JOSEPH’S 0: Shauna LaMaina scored three goals to lead the Cougars (7-0) over the Monks (2-3) in Union, New Jersey.

Jenna Patrone, Teresa Carr and Krista LaMaina also scored.

Kaylin Mansir and Megan Baker combined for five saves for St. Joseph’s.

COLBY 1, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 0: Georgia Cassidy scored 13:16 into the first half to lead the Mules (2-2, 1-2 NESCAC) over the Camels (1-4, 0-3) in Waterville.

Riley Whitmyer recorded three saves for Colby.

WOMEN’S SOCCER

BATES 2, UNE 0: Olivia Amdur broke a scoreless deadlock in the 52nd minute, and Riley Turcotte converted a pass from Cassidy McCarns in the 63rd minute as the Bobcats (3-1) beat the Nor’easters (4-3) in Lewiston.

Sarah McCarthy earned the shutout with five saves. Jenna Pannone made six saves for UNE.

WILLIAMS 3, BOWDOIN 0: Natasha Albaneze scored one goal and set up another with a corner kick to lead the Ephs (5-0, 4-0 NESCAC) past the Polar Bears (1-2-1, 0-2-1) in Brunswick.

Williams led 2-0 at halftime on goals by Albaneze and Evan Gancedo, who converted a penalty kick. Liz Webber made it 3-0 early in the second half.

CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 3, COLBY 1: Lauren Steele scored the tiebreaking goal in the 53rd minute as the Camels (4-0-1, 2-0-1 NESCAC) defeated the Mules (2-2-1, 0-2-1) in Waterville.

Michelle Medina and Livi Block each added an unassisted goal.

Colby’s Olivia Greif tied the game just before halftime, assisted by Emily Martin.

MEN’S SOCCER

BOWDOIN 1, WILLIAMS 0: Freshman Drake Byrd scored his first collegiate goal in the 61st minute to lift the Polar Bears (4-1, 2-1 NESCAC) over the Ephs (3-1, 2-1) in Brunswick.

A shot by Matty McColl eluded keeper Bobby Schneiderman, hit the post and caromed directly to Byrd.

Stevie Van Siclen needed to make only one save for the shutout.

COLBY 2, CONNECTICUT COLLEGE 2: Chris Lockwood of Connecticut College (3-0-2, 1-0-2 NESCAC) tied the game in the 89th minute, forcing Colby (1-2-1, 0-2-1) to settle for a draw in Waterville.

Colby led 2-1 at halftime on goals by Asa Berolzheimer and Jansen Aoyama.

