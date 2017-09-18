Marco Gianco used a 4-hybrid to ace the eighth hole at Biddeford-Saco Country Club on Aug. 16. Phil Lebel, Paul Bonneau and Roch Rodrigue witnessed the shot.

Mike Parenteau carded a hole-in-one on the eighth hole at Biddeford-Saco Country Club on Aug. 19, using a 9-iron for the 156-yard shot. The ace was witnessed by Eric Bissonnette, Rodney Blow and Mark Farley.

Bud Christy used a pitching wedge to ace the 117-yard 16th hole at Toddy Brook Golf Course on Aug. 22. Butch Gagnon, Larry Kane and Charlie Beaudoin witnessed the shot.

Jim Hood of Lewiston recorded his first hole-in-one on the fourth hole at Martindale Country Club on Aug. 21. Hood used a 7-iron for the 173-yard shot, which was witnessed by playing partners Jeff Bolduc, Paul Landry and Scott Landry.

Roland Legendre scored his first hole-in-one on the first hole at Martindale Country Club on Aug. 23, using a 7-wood from 140 yards. His playing partners were Terry Nadeau, Richard Legendre and Bob Stone.

Carmen Federico made a hole-in-one on the 156-yard second hole at Dutch Elm Golf Course on Aug. 24, using a 6-iron. The shot was witnessed by Jeff Parry.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.