FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Rob Gronkowski says the groin injury he suffered in New Orleans is not serious and pronounced himself “day to day” regarding this week’s game against the Houston Texans.

“The reports say out there that it was my groin and, yes, it is my groin,” the oft-injured New England star tight end said Monday of the injury that caused him to leave a 36-20 victory over the Saints on Sunday. “It’s nothing serious and I’m just day to day.”

Marvin Jones of the Lions leaps to catch a touchdown pass against Eli Apple of the Giants during Monday's game in East Rutherford, N.J. Associated Press/Bill Kostroun Search photos available for purchase: Photo Store →

Gronkowski, who missed most of the second half of last season and the Super Bowl because of back surgery, caught six passes for 116 yards and a touchdown before leaving after a third-quarter hit. He did not return and was seen on the sidelines riding a stationary bike.

“Super relieved,” he said of the injury. “I mean, I knew there was nothing really wrong. So I’m good.”

COLTS: Andrew Luck will miss his third consecutive game Sunday after being ruled out by Coach Chuck Pagano. And there’s still no timetable for his return to practice.

Luck missed all of the Colts’ offseason workouts, all of training camp and the entire preseason after having surgery in January to repair a partially torn labrum in his throwing shoulder. Doctors still have not cleared the quarterback to participate in practice.

COWBOYS: A federal judge in Texas denied the NFL’s request to suspend his injunction that blocked a six-game suspension for running back Ezekiel Elliott.

The ruling from U.S. District Judge Amos Mazzant was expected and came after the NFL had already moved on to the U.S. 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans with the same request.

• The Cowboys not only are the NFL’s most valuable franchise for the 11th straight year, they are the top-valued team in the world.

According to Forbes magazine, their worth increased 14 percent in the last year, reaching $4.8 billion. That’s more than $1 billion ahead of the Patriots ($3.7 billion).

Rounding out the NFL’s top five are the Giants ($3.3 billion), Washington ($3.1 billion) and the 49ers ($3.05 billion).

On average, an NFL franchise is worth $2.52 billion, an increase of 8 percent since 2016. Much of that can be attributed to rights fees and new stadiums or stadium renovations.

Among all international teams, the Cowboys are followed by the Patriots and baseball’s New York Yankees at $3.7 billion. Next are three European soccer giants: Manchester United at $3.69 billion, Barcelona at $3.64 billion and Real Madrid at $3.58 billion.

FALCONS: All-Pro linebacker Vic Beasley strained a hamstring Sunday night during Atlanta’s 34-23 win over the Packers and has been ruled out for this week’s game at Detroit.

Atlanta Coach Dan Quinn declined to say if last year’s NFL sacks leader will be out longer than this week.

Quinn said it’s too early to tell if right tackle Ryan Schraeder will also be sidelined against the Lions. Schraeder left Sunday’s game because of a concussion.

BROWNS: Rookie quarterback DeShone Kizer said his vision was affected by a severe migraine headache in Sunday’s loss at Baltimore.

Kizer was removed from the game in the first quarter after Coach Hue Jackson noticed something wasn’t right with the 21-year-old. Kizer returned midway through the third quarter. He threw three interceptions in the 24-10 loss.

Kizer has suffered with migraines since he was a kid. He said the episodes “typically happen twice a year” and that he takes medication when he has an onset of symptoms. He said they can become so severe that it’s possible to experience numbness in his limbs and face.

• Wide receiver Corey Coleman broke his right hand against the Ravens and is having surgery.

Jackson did not give a timetable on Coleman’s return.

It’s the second straight season the 2016 first-round pick has broken the hand. Coleman missed six games as a rookie after breaking his hand in practice.

DOLPHINS: Coach Adam Gase declined to discuss linebacker Lawrence Timmons’ future with the team, which may be brief.

Timmons went AWOL Saturday, the day before the Dolphins’ season opener at the Los Angeles Chargers. The Dolphins later made contact, but he wasn’t with them at the game and didn’t fly back to South Florida on the team plane after Miami’s 19-17 win.

Gase said he hadn’t talked with Timmons about his brief but untimely disappearance, and didn’t know whether the linebacker had returned to the team complex.

“I’m kind of dealing with the guys that played,” Gase said.

Gase declined to say whether Timmons might play Sunday at the New York Jets. But the coach said his only rules for players are to be on time and play hard.

His tolerance for a violation of those rules?

“What do you think?” he said. “I’ve got two rules. It’s not hard.”

VIKINGS: Coach Mike Zimmer says Sam Bradford’s left knee is “feeling better” a day after the quarterback missed Minnesota’s game against Pittsburgh. But Zimmer is unsure when Bradford will play again.

Bradford’s backup, Case Keenum, struggled while filling in.

BEARS: Mike Glennon remains Chicago’s starting quarterback for now.

Coach John Fox says Glennon will start against the Pittsburgh Steelers this weekend despite a rough outing at Tampa Bay that fueled more calls for No. 2 overall draft pick Mitchell Trubisky.

Glennon threw two interceptions against the Buccaneers, with one getting returned for a touchdown. He also lost a fumble on a sack, leading to another Tampa Bay touchdown.

WASHINGTON: The team won’t have Su’a Cravens for the rest of the season after putting the 22-year-old safety on the reserve/left squad list.

Cravens left the team before Week 1 while contemplating retirement. The team had a month to decide what to do with the 2016 second-round pick and opted to rule him out this season.

JAGUARS: Jacksonville signed quarterback Ryan Nassib, a move Coach Doug Marrone said is insurance because Blake Bortles is dealing with a wrist injury.

Nassib, who was with the Giants for three seasons, was waived by New Orleans in final cuts.

PANTHERS: Coach Ron Rivera said tight end Greg Olsen, the team’s leading receiver each of the last four years, had surgery to repair a broken right foot.

Rivera wouldn’t speculate on how long Olsen will be out. However, the 32-year-old tight end said after Carolina’s 9-3 win over the Bills on Sunday that he expected to miss several weeks.

