The latest attempt to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act contains language that alarms Sen. Susan Collins, who holds a key vote in any challenges to the federal health insurance program.

The plan, headed up by Republican Sens. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, deeply cuts Medicaid and undermines protections for pre-existing conditions, according to health policy analysts.

Annie Clark, a Collins spokeswoman, said in a statement on Monday morning that the senator will be “examining the (Congressional Budget Office) analysis” of the measure.

“Senator Collins has a number of concerns with the Graham-Cassidy proposal, including the cuts to the Medicaid program and the impact to the requirement that insurers provide coverage to people with pre-existing conditions,” Clark said.

The bill would result in 32 million fewer Americans with insurance, according to a left-leaning Washington think tank, the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities.

The CBO has yet to officially score the bill, but it could be completed this week or early next week.

Collins was one of three Republicans to buck the party and vote “no” on ACA repeal on July 27, and she has said that bill would have been a “disaster” for the country for its deep cuts to Medicaid, skyrocketing premiums for older Americans and financial impact on rural hospitals, among other reasons. The ACA repeal attempt failed 51-49, with Republicans Collins, Alaska Sen. Lisa Murkowski and Arizona Sen. John McCain joining all Democrats and left-leaning independents to defeat the bill by one vote.

Maine Sen. Angus King, an independent who caucuses with the Democrats, has remained steadfastly opposed to ACA repeal.

According to Senate rules, the Graham-Cassidy bill would have to be voted on before Sept. 30 to pass by a simple majority. Otherwise, 60 votes would be needed.

Simultaneously, Collins is working on the Senate’s Health, Education, Labor and Pensions committee that is contemplating fixes to the ACA. Collins has consistently said that the proper way to fix the ACA is to go through the committee process. None of the Republican ACA repeal plans went through congressional committees.

This story will be updated.

