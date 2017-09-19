SOUTH CHINA — A fire that destroyed a home on Lakeview Drive Monday is believed to be a case of arson, according to the Office of the State Fire Marshal.

The fire started in the living room, according to Sgt. Joel Davis of the fire marshal’s office. Officials believe it was intentionally set using “ordinary combustibles,” or items that were there in the house.

Ken MacMaster, left, of the Office of State Fire Marshal, speaks with firefighters outside the home at 230 Lakeview Drive in China that was destroyed by fire on Monday. Fire marshals have determined that the fire is an arson. Staff file photo by David Leaming

Davis has yet to charge anyone for the crime, which is a felony, but said the office has a “person of interest.”

He expects to release more information in the coming days.

Firefighters were first called to the home at 230 Lakeview Drive around 11:30 a.m. on Monday.

The home is owned by Phil and Rebecca Poulin, according to Davis. Rebecca was home when the fire started.

One person was taken to a hospital for a medical evaluation. Davis wouldn’t release the name of the person or the hospital or elaborate on the extent of the injuries.

The single-story house is a total loss. Davis said he believes the owners have insurance.

Five departments fought the fire Monday, including all three of China’s fire departments and Vassalboro and Winslow fire departments. An excavator was used to reach the roof, but the building was not torn down.

The home suffered minor damage when a fire started in the bathroom in June. Davis said the cause of that fire was “undetermined.”

