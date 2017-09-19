ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Mike Montgomery took a no-hit bid into the sixth inning, Kyle Schwarber hit his 28th home run and the Chicago Cubs extended their winning streak to a season-high seven by beating the Tampa Bay Rays 2-1 Tuesday night in Manager Joe Maddon’s return to Tropicana Field.

Maddon managed the Rays from 2006-14, then left to manage Chicago and last year led the Cubs to their first World Series title since 1908. Montgomery (7-8) allowed one hit in six innings, a one-out homer in the sixth by Brad Miller. Montgomery struck out six, walked one and hit his first batter, Kevin Kiermaier.

AMERICAN LEAGUE

BLUE JAYS 5, ROYALS 2: Marcus Stroman pitched seven innings to win for the first time in six starts, Darwin Barney hit a two-run homer and the Toronto won at home.

Barney went 2 for 3 with three RBI as the Blue Jays opened their final homestand on a winning note.

Stroman (12-8) allowed one run and four hits.

ASTROS 3, WHITE SOX 1: Jose Altuve homered, Alex Bregman hit an RBI double and AL West champion Houston extended its winning streak to five games.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

Cardinals 8, REds 7: Dexter Fowler hit a tying homer in the eighth inning and a go-ahead double in the 10th, helping St. Louis win in Cincinnati.

Yadier Molina and Paul DeJong also connected for St. Louis.

NATIONALS 4, BRAVES 2: Max Scherzer allowed five hits in seven innings, and Washington tuned up for the playoffs with a home victory.

Scherzer (15-6) bounced back from his worst start of the season, also against the Braves last week, when he walked six and was roughed up for seven runs in an 8-2 loss.

This time, Scherzer struck out seven and walked only one while throwing 83 of 112 pitches for strikes.

BREWERS 1, PIRATES 0: Chase Anderson had eight strikeouts in six innings, Domingo Santana homered and Milwaukee won at Pittsburgh.

The Brewers won for the ninth time in 11 games, keeping pace in the NL Central and wild-card races. They won for the fourth time in the past seven days against reeling Pittsburgh.

MARLINS 5, METS 4: J.T. Realmuto homered in the 10th inning and Miami beat visiting New York after rallying for three runs in the ninth against former teammate A.J. Ramos.

With one out, Realmuto hit a 1-1 pitch from Paul Sewald (0-6) into the Mets’ bullpen for his 17th homer.

Miami trailed 4-1 in the ninth before coming back against Ramos, who faced the Marlins for the first time since they traded him to New York on July 28.

Justin Bour led off with his 22nd homer. Ramos then gave up four singles, including two-out RBI hits by A.J. Ellis and Ichiro Suzuki.

PHILLIES 6, DODGERS 2: Rhys Hoskins had four RBI, including a tie-breaking, three-run double off Pedro Baez in seventh inning that led Phillies over visiting Los Angeles.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.