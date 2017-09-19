Luc Dionne scored both goals for Cheverus in a 2-1 Class A South boys’ soccer win Tuesday over Sanford.

Dionne got the only goal of the first half, off a feed from Nolan Doherty with 4:45 remaining.

Doherty set up Dionne again in the 53rd minute.

Cole Randt scored for Sanford (3-4) with 6:02 to play.

Harrison Bell stopped five shots for the Cheverus (4-2), while Garrett Gallant turned aside nine shots for the Spartans.

FALMOUTH 3, WESTBROOK 0: Ben Wuesthoff scored twice and set up the other goal to lead the Yachtsmen (5-1) over the Blue Blazes (2-4) in Falmouth.

Wuesthoff opened the scoring on a pass from Nate Arrants with 17:44 remaining in the first half.

Tom Fitzgerald put Falmouth up 2-0 eight minutes into the second half. Wuesthoff added his second goal with 10:30 left.

SOUTH PORTLAND 6, NOBLE 0: Charlie Cronin scored three goals to lead the Red Riots (5-0-1) past the Knights (0-7) in North Berwick.

Kyle Patterson opened the scoring five minutes into the game after a long punt by Riots keeper Riley Hasson.

Cooper Mehlhorn and Quinn Watson each added a goal.

DEERING 2, KENNEBUNK 1: Bill Turahimbawe scored twice and Max Marrione made nine saves to lead Deering (5-1) over Kennebunk (2-5) in Kennebunk.

Tristan Wirth scored for Kennebunk, which got four saves from Quinn Battagliese.

CAPE ELIZABETH 0, GREELY 0: Sean Agrondia made four saves for the Capers (3-1-1) and Michael Geary stopped nine shots for Greely (2-3-1) in a scoreless draw in Cape Elizabeth.

FREEPORT 4, NORTH YARMOUTH ACADEMY 0: Eriksen Shea had a goal and an assist in the second half as the Falcons (3-2) pulled away from the Panthers (2-2-1) at Yarmouth.

Will Winter’s unassisted goal gave Freeport a 1-0 halftime lead.

Joe Ashby scored an unassisted goal early in the second half, before Shea added his goal and then set up a goal by Shea Wagner.

Atticus Patrick made three saves for the shutout. NYA’s Connor Clock stopped five shots.

SACOPEE VALLEY 3, WAYNFLETE 3: Macaleb Reinhard scored twice in the final 23 minutes of regulation as Sacopee Valley (0-4-1) rallied to tie Waynflete (3-0-1) in Hiram.

Reinhard’s tie goal was a direct kick from about 25 yards with 14 minutes left.

Ilyas Abdi and Diraige Dahia scored to put Waynflete ahead 2-0. After Kyle Sprague answered for Sacopee, Lucas Antolini made 3-1 with 24 minutes remaining in regulation.

Ryan Meggison had nine saves for Sacopee Valley. Max Winson made seven saves for Waynflete.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 3, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 1: Cam Usher broke a scoreless deadlock five minutes into the second half, and the Patriots (3-2) pulled away from the Raiders (1-5) at Kittery.

Alec Brooks added an insurance goal 10 minutes later, and Oliver Grant made it 3-0 in the 65th minute.

Nick Kenerson scored for Fryeburg off a corner kick with five minutes to play.

Dakota Reny stopped seven shots for the Patriots, while Cullen Pietrantonio had five saves for the Raiders.

GREATER PORTLAND CHRISTIAN 3, CHOP POINT 1: Sebastian Irish scored in each half as the Lions (2-2) defeated the Blue Bears (0-4) in South Portland.

Micah LaSalle opened the scoring for Greater Portland Christian with an unassisted goal 4:36 into the contest. Irish followed with his first goal just 1:10 later after a pass from Caulin Patterson, but Connor Leonard put Chop Point on the board with an unassisted goal in the 15th minute.

LaSalle assisted on Irish’s second goal early in the second half.

ERSKINE ACADEMY 4, MEDOMAK VALLEY 1: Alex Cleaves had a goal and an assist to lift the Eagles (6-0-1) to a win in South China.

Wyatt Post scored for Medomak (3-3-1), while Aiden Starr stopped 14 shots.

MT. VIEW 1, LINCOLN ACADEMY 0: Elijah Allen scored with less than three minutes remaining to give the Mustangs (6-1) a win in Thorndike.

Sam Laemmle made 14 saves for Lincoln (3-1-2).

