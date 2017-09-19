STANDISH — Noah Robinson scored on a setup from Cody Elliot at the 26:25 mark of the first half Tuesday to give St. Joseph’s a 1-0 men’s soccer nonconference victory over Bowdoin.

St. Joseph’s (4-0-1) enjoyed a territorial advantage throughout the game, outshooting the Polar Bears 16-9.

Stevie Van Siclen stopped four shots for Bowdoin (4-2), and Blake Mullen turned back three shots to record the shutout for the Monks.

FIELD HOCKEY

SOUTHERN MAINE 6, SALEM STATE 0: Kaylie Andrews scored twice and Brooke Dugan added three assists to lead the Huskies (3-4, 2-1) over the Vikings (1-6, 0-4) in a Little East conference game in Gorham.

Olivia Brown, Tayla Smedberg, Kerigan Demers and Lindsay Jackson scored for Southern Maine.

Gabrielle Cerro had 14 saves for Salem State.

ENDICOTT 2, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 1: Emylee Wood collected a rebound and put in the winner 7:12 into overtime as the Gulls (5-1, 2-0 Commonwealth Coast Conference) outlasted the Nor’easters (5-2, 2-1) at Beverly, Massachusetts.

Kersey Boulay scored for UNE with 12:02 to play in the second half with an assist from Olivia Madore to take a 1-0 lead. Sophia Cogliano scored an unassisted goal with 3:09 left in regulation for Endicott to force overtime.

Liz Sargent stopped six shots for the Nor’easters; Taylor Farrin had 10 saves for the Gulls.

FOOTBALL

WHEATON: Five members of a Christian college football team in suburban Chicago face felony charges after one of their teammates alleged they duct-taped his hands and feet and attempted to sodomize him with an object before dumping him half-naked in an off-campus park.

The DuPage County State’s Attorney’s office announced Monday that the five Wheaton College players are charged with aggravated battery, mob action and unlawful restraint.

A judge signed arrest warrants and set $50,000 bonds for the players, who are expected to turn themselves in.

Authorities said Kyler Kregel, 21, a senior, of Grand Rapids, Michigan surrendered to police Tuesday evening. The other players are expected at the Wheaton Police Department sometime this week. State’s attorney spokesman Paul Darrah said the most serious charge – aggravated battery – carries a maximum sentence of 2 to 5 years in prison.

Terry Ekl, an attorney representing the alleged victim, his client was attacked on March 19, 2016, while he was watching basketball on television from his dorm room on campus, about 30 miles west of Chicago. Ekl said the teammates tackled him, bound his hands behind his back with duct tape, put a pillowcase over his head and punched him when he yelled at them to stop.

Ekl said the student, a freshman at the time who is now 20 years old, alleges the five put him in the back seat of a car.

After the attack, the victim drove himself to a hospital where he was treated his injuries. Ekl said an emergency room nurse called police. He said his client left campus the next day and returned home to Indiana, where he’s attending college.

Wheaton College said it was notified about the alleged attack that same month and, working with an “independent” investigator, launched an investigation.

GEORGIA: Quarterback Jacob Eason is back at practice but it’s not known if he’ll be cleared to play Saturday when the 11th-ranked Bulldogs host No. 17 Mississippi State.

Eason started in 2016 as a freshman but strained a ligament in his left knee in Georgia’s season-opening victory over Appalachian State. Touted freshman Jake Fromm has played well since taking over, most notably leading Georgia (3-0) to a victory at Notre Dame in his first college start.

When Eason is ready to play, there is no guarantee he will be the starter. Coach Kirby Smart says “a lot of that is determined by how Fromm is playing.”

