WATERBORO — Morgan Pike scored twice in the first half and Emma Rutledge set Massabesic’s career goal-scoring record as the Mustangs cruised to a 4-0 win over South Portland in a Class A South field hockey game Tuesday.

Camryn Champlin put in a rebound off the goalie’s pads just 44 seconds into the game. Pike’s goals made it 3-0 at halftime.

Massabesic improved to 6-0, while South Portland dropped to 3-4.

CHEVERUS 4, FALMOUTH 0: Lucia Pompeo and Bella Booth each scored twice to lead the Stags (5-1) over the Yachtsmen (3-4) in Portland.

Pompeo and Booth both scored off penalty corners to give the Stags a 2-0 halftime lead.

Booth converted another corner with just over one minute left in the game, and Pompeo added a goal with 33 seconds remaining.

SCARBOROUGH 4, MARSHWOOD 0: Caroline Timpson scored three goals as the Red Storm (7-0) downed the Hawks (3-3) at Scarborough.

Scarborough, which led 2-0 at halftime, also got a goal from Lucy Malia.

Sarah Arenberg made 28 saves for Marshwood.

KENNEBUNK 7, GORHAM 0: Christine Jarowicz scored four goals to pace Kennebunk (3-3) to a win over Gorham (4-3) in Kennebunk.

Britney Gregoire added a pair of goals for Kennebunk, and Kaylee Gregoire also scored. Haley Moody needed just three saves for the shutout.

Jessica Dussault and Lydia McCrillis split time in net for Gorham, combining for 14 saves.

THORNTON ACADEMY 1, WINDHAM 0: Abby Pomerleau’s goal 6:04 into the game was all the Golden Trojans (5-2) needed for a victory over the Eagles (0-6) in Windham.

Taylor Ouellette assisted on Pomerleau’s goal, and Jenica Botting stopped four shots for Thornton.

Grace Sawyer recorded 14 saves for Windham.

WESTBROOK 8, DEERING 0: Maddison LeBeau scored three goals and Morgan LeBeau and Avery Tucker each added two as the Blue Blazes (6-1) downed the Rams (1-7) at Portland.

Jaclyn Hazlewood scored the other goal for Westbrook, which led 3-0 at halftime.

SOCCER

KENNEBUNK 2, SOUTH PORTLAND 2: Hattie Tetzlaff’s second goal of the game enabled South Portland (1-2-2) to earn a draw against visiting Kennebunk (3-2-1).

Tetzlaff gave South Portland a 1-0 lead with a 12-yard shot in the first half. Kennebunk tied it before halftime when Caitlin Wolff’s shot from 35 yards deflected into the goal off the crossbar.

Kennebunk went ahead in the second half when Lydia Howarth scored off a counterattack, but the Red Riots drew even when Evelyn Selser fed a through ball to Tetzlaff, who collected her own rebound and slid it into the net.

South Portland keeper Maria Buck and Kennebunk’s Adia Grogan each made eight saves.

WINDHAM 4, PORTLAND 3: Meghan Hoffses recorded a goal and an assist and Kaitlyn Roberts made 23 saves as the Eagles (5-1) held off the Bulldogs (1-5) in Portland.

Riley been scored off an assist from Hoffses, and Erin Elder and Julia McKenna drove in direct kicks to help the Eagles build a 4-2 halftime lead.

Portland dominated the second half but was only able to get one shot past Roberts.

Cecilia Ritter had six saves for the Bulldogs.

CAPE ELIZABETH 3, GREELY 2: Karli Chapin headed in a corner kick by Prezli Piscopo with less than a minute remaining to give the Capers a win over the Rangers in Cumberland.

Prezli also scored twice, including the tying goal with three minutes left.

YARMOUTH 9, POLAND 0: Sara D’Appolonia scored four goals to lead the Clippers (7-0) to a win over the Knights (1-4-1) in Poland.

Hannah Merrill added a pair of goals, and Hannah Dwyer, Parker Harnett and Isabel Brennan also scored.

WELLS 4, TRAIP ACADEMY 3: Hannah Cottis scored three goals, including the winner with nine minutes left, as the Warriors (4-2) edged the Rangers (3-1-1) in Wells.

Cottis opened the scoring with two goals in the first 10 minutes, but Traip responded with goals from Logan Barstow and Sydney Auclair for a 2-2 tie going into halftime.

Wells reclaimed the lead midway through the second half on a goal by Frannie Ramsdell. Auclair tied it again with 10 minutes left.

YORK 3, LAKE REGION 0: Halee Bando broke a scoreless tie in the 35th minute, converting a pass from Erin O’Donnell, and the Wildcats (2-3) shut out the Lakers (0-4-1) in York.

Eliza Linn’s unassisted goal extended York’s lead with 15 minutes left. Delaney Labonte completed the scoring with five minutes remaining, off a feed from Elissa Bychok.

Madison Rock made 15 saves for Lake Region.

GRAY-NEW GLOUCESTER 7, FRYEBURG ACADEMY 0: Jordan Grant scored three times and Alexa Thayer added a goal and two assists, pacing the Patriots (3-4) to a win over the Raiders (0-6) in Gray.

Jaley Martin, Abigail Michaud and Laurel Thomas each tallied a goal, Brianna Jordan assisted on a pair, and Laurel Thomas and Madysen West also had an assist.

GNG keeper Chelsea Davis needed to make only one save. Fryeburg’s Morgan Fusco stopped 10 shots.

SACOPEE VALLEY 7, WAYNFLETE 2: Gabbi Black netted four goals and Lakyn Hink notched a goal and three assists to lead the Hawks (2-4) past the Flyers (2-2-1) in Hiram.

Bella Rand, Brenna Humphrey, Black and Hink scored to stake Sacopee to a 4-0 halftime lead.

Kilee Sherry tallied both goals for Waynflete.

WATERVILLE 2, MESSALONSKEE 2: Waterville (4-1-1) got an own goal late in regulation to salvage a draw against Messalonskee (4-1-1) at Thomas College.

Messalonskee converted two corner kicks in the second half to take a 2-1 lead, as Edin Sisson set up goals by Lauren Pickett and Elena Guarino.

Hannah LeClair scored late in the first half for Waterville.

CONY 1, GARDINER 1: Evelyn Hinkley scored in the second half with an assist from Anna Chadwick to help Gardiner (0-4-1) earn a tie with Cony, in Gardiner.

Hailey Redimarker scored in the first half for Cony (0-5-1).

Gardiner keeper Brianna Perry and Cony’s Kiara Henry each made 15 saves.

VOLLEYBALL

BIDDEFORD 3, THORNTON ACADEMY 1: Grace Martin had 10 kills and Grace Boisvert added seven kills as the Tigers (4-1) beat the Trojans (2-4) in Biddeford.

Brooke Reissfelder chipped in with 23 assists and five aces for Biddeford, which won 19-25, 25-13, 25-14, 25-10.

GREELY 3, GORHAM 1: Katie Ray served six aces for the Rangers (4-3) during a 25-22, 25-21, 23-25, 25-7 victory over the Rams (4-2) in Cumberland.

Sara Agren added five digs and 10 kills, and Morgan Selby had 33 assists and eight kills for Greely.

DEERING 3, WINDHAM 0: Maddy Broda had eight aces and 29 assists to lead the Rams (6-0) to a 25-9, 25-18, 25-22 victory over the Eagles (1-5) in Portland.

Avery Donovan finished with 12 kills and three blocks, and Dianne Dervis added nine kills and two aces.

Meghan Harmon had four kills and one block for Windham.

SOUTH PORTLAND 3, CHEVERUS 0: Kaliesha Towle had eight kills and three blocks as the Red Riots (2-3) swept the Stags (1-5) in South Portland, 25-22, 25-16, 25-5.

Molly Mawhinney also had three blocks.

PORTLAND 3, BONNY EAGLE 1: Sarah Bryan served six aces and Jess Brown added five as the Bulldogs (4-2) beat the Scots (3-2) in Standish, 25-21, 25-23, 18-25, 25-22.

YARMOUTH 3, CONY 0: Kaitlyn Bennett recorded 10 aces to lead the Clippers (5-1) to a 25-15, 25-13, 25-12 win over the Rams in Augusta.

Maggie Murray chipped in with eight kills and Morgan Cooper had five aces.

