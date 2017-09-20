This CBC News video about the smuggling case was originally posted on Oct. 2, 2013.

BANGOR – A retired Royal Canadian Mounted Police officer accused of smuggling narwhal tusks across the border at Calais is due to be sentenced for money laundering.

Prosecutors say Gregory Logan, of St. John, New Brunswick, smuggled 250 tusks valued at $1.5 million to $3 million into Maine in false compartments in his vehicle.

Narwhals are medium-sized whales known for spiral tusks that can grow longer than 8 feet. They are protected by the U.S. and Canada.

Logan pleaded guilty in U.S. District Court to money laundering and conspiracy to launder money. He already has served four months of home detention and paid a $350,000 fine in Canada after pleading guilty to a related wildlife smuggling crime.

Logan originally was charged along with Andrew Zarauskas of New Jersey and Jay Conrad of Tennessee. Zarauskas was sentenced to 33 months in prison.

