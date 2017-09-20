ORONO — Suspended receiver Micah Wright was given clearance Wednesday to return to practice for the University of Maine’s football team.

Wright, a junior, was cleared by both the school’s Student Conduct Office in the Division of Student Life and the athletic department to resume all activities with the team.

He was one of three players suspended by the university at the start of training camp on Aug. 2 while being investigated by the student conduct office for a student complaint.

Junior running back Darian Davis-Ray was cleared to return on Aug. 11. Junior defensive lineman Uchenna Egwuonwu is still suspended, according to a release from the university.

School officials will not comment on the investigation or on what prompted the return of Wright to the team.

Wright, perhaps the Black Bears’ most dynamic offensive player, was a preseason all-Colonial Athletic Association selection.

