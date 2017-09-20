STANDISH — Kenzie Murphy scored early, Sarah Comtois added a second-half goal, and the St. Joseph’s College women’s soccer team held Norwich without a shot on net for its third straight shutout, a 2-0 GNAC victory on Wednesday night.

Monks goalkeeper Brooke Troup has needed to make just two saves in the stretch, which includes a 9-0 win over Anna Maria and a 5-0 victory against Southern Maine.

Murphy converted a feed from Colleen Sheehan at the 2-minute mark to put the Monks (6-3, 3-2) ahead. Comtois doubled the lead in the 47th minute.

Katie Bisho-Manning made 10 saves for Norwich (1-5, 1-3).

NHTI 2, SMCC 1: Danielle Ross scored in the 75th minute to lead New Hampshire TI (5-0-1, 4-0-1 Yankee Small College) over Southern Maine CC (3-3, 3-1) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Piper Cote put the Lynx ahead at 58:07. The Seawolves tied the game eight minutes later on a goal by Samantha Munson.

MEN’S SOCCER

COLBY 1, UNE 0: Cam Clouse scored on a penalty kick 5:10 into the match and the Mules (1-2-1) held the University of New England (1-6) without a shot on frame at Biddeford.

Avery Gibson and Dan Carlson combined for the shutout. Will Shearon had six saves for UNE.

NHTI 5, SMCC 1: Tim Bortnick scored twice in the opening seven minutes to set the Lynx (2-4, 2-3 YSCC) on the path to a win over the Seawolves (0-5, 0-4) at Concord, New Hampshire.

Jackson Schneider and Jeremy Caruso added goals for a 4-0 lead 11 minute into the match.

Hanssen Casey scored for SMCC on a late a penalty kick.

FIELD HOCKEY

COLBY 4, HUSSON 0: Georgia Cassidy scored the first three goals of the game to push the Mules (3-2) past the Eagles (3-3) at Bangor.

Cassidy opened the scoring 4:20 into the match, and then added another goal five minutes before the break. She extended the lead to 3-0 less than three minutes into the second half.

Myri Skodock completed the scoring.

Riley Whitmyer had 19 saves for the Mules. Anne Marie Provencal made 28 for Husson.

BATES 2, THOMAS 0: Taylor Lough registered a goal and an assist as Bates (2-3) beat the Terriers (1-5) at Waterville.

The Bobcats took the lead on Jessie Moriarty’s goal five minutes into the game. Lough doubled the lead 7:16 into the second half, converting an assist from Victoria McGee.

Bates goalies Adele Durand and Alyssa Souza each played a half without facing any shots. Thomas keeper MacKenzie Oberholzer made 11 saves.

ST. JOSEPH’S 2, SPRINGFIELD 1: Libby Pomerleau scored 14:43 in off a feed from Alexandra Belaire, and the Monks (3-3) held on to beat the Pride (5-1) at Standish.

The Monks extended their lead at the 27-minute mark on a goal by Hayley Winslow.

Maggie Kennedy scored in the 38th minute for Springfield.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.