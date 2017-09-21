GIRLS

Gianna Charest, Deering soccer: The sophomore goalkeeper notched 31 combined saves for the Rams in their last two games, which ended in 0-0 ties. Charest turned away 16 shots on goal against Gorham on Friday and 15 against Noble on Monday, including a diving save in overtime.

Honorable mention

Gaby Panagakos, Scarborough soccer: In a game between unbeaten Class A South teams, Panagakos scored both goals for the Red Storm, leading them past Bonny Eagle 2-1 on Saturday. Earlier in the week, Panagakos also scored two goals in a 6-0 win over Kennebunk.

Sophia Laukli, Yarmouth cross country: A senior, Laukli won a four-school meet by more than a minute in 19:47 over 5 kilometers at Pratt’s Brook in Yarmouth. The Clippers snagged five of the top seven slots to outdistance runner-up Freeport 19-43.

Lucia Pompeo, Cheverus field hockey: Pompeo’s overtime goal lifted Cheverus over Gorham 1-0 on Friday. The freshman scored by charging to the net on a breakaway, slotting home the shot at 6:13 of overtime. She also scored twice in a 4-0 win over Falmouth.

BOYS

C.J. LaBreck, Thornton Academy football: The junior wide receiver had eight catches for 216 yards and two touchdowns as the Golden Trojans rallied from a 14-point deficit to beat host Scarborough, 32-28. LaBreck’s 70-yard touchdown, when he took a short pass from Will Mitchell and broke three tackles near the line of scrimmage, cut the margin to two points and a 38-yard catch with 1:30 to play set up the winning touchdown.

Honorable mention

Eric LaBrie, Yarmouth soccer: With three goals and two assists, LaBrie played a role in all five of the Clippers’ goals in their 5-0 victory over Greely on Saturday. The junior forward also contributed a goal in a 7-0 win over Poland on Tuesday.

Luke Marsanskis, Greely cross country: A junior, Marsanskis won a five-school meet by 25 seconds in 18:04 over 5 kilometers at Libby Hill in Gray. Marsanskis led the Rangers to a 20-point victory over runner-up Cape Elizabeth with Maine Coast Waldorf third.

Joe Taran, Marshwood football: The senior running back broke free for a 36-yard touchdown run on the first play from scrimmage and added an 88-yard touchdown late in the second quarter in Marshwood’s 35-21 win over Biddeford on Friday. Taran ended with 130 yards on only five carries. He also had two interceptions.

– Staff report

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Comments This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.