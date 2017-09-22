BIDDEFORD — After falling behind 27-21, Falmouth scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes and went on to beat Biddeford 42-30 in a Class B South football game Friday night at Waterhouse Field
Biddeford took its last lead when holder Carter Edgerton, the Tigers’ quarterback, alertly picked up a blocked field goal and threw a touchdown pass to Colin Lavigne.
Riley Reed returned the ensuing kickoff past midfield, however, and on the next play, Garrett Aube ran around left end for a 41-yard touchdown. The PAT put Falmouth ahead 28-27.
Three plays later, Emilio Micucci returned an interception 25 yards. A 2-point conversion run made it 36-27 late in the third.
After a Biddeford field goal, Falmouth (3-1) grinded out an 11-play scoring drive that took nearly six minutes, with quarterback Jack Bryant scoring on a 4-yard run.
Biddeford (2-2) suffered its second straight loss, one day after the death of devoted fan Robert “Desi” Desjardins, who was honored before the game for his 50 years of supporting Biddeford athletics.