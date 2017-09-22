BIDDEFORD — After falling behind 27-21, Falmouth scored two touchdowns in less than two minutes and went on to beat Biddeford 42-30 in a Class B South football game Friday night at Waterhouse Field

Biddeford took its last lead when holder Carter Edgerton, the Tigers’ quarterback, alertly picked up a blocked field goal and threw a touchdown pass to Colin Lavigne.

Riley Reed returned the ensuing kickoff past midfield, however, and on the next play, Garrett Aube ran around left end for a 41-yard touchdown. The PAT put Falmouth ahead 28-27.

Three plays later, Emilio Micucci returned an interception 25 yards. A 2-point conversion run made it 36-27 late in the third.

After a Biddeford field goal, Falmouth (3-1) grinded out an 11-play scoring drive that took nearly six minutes, with quarterback Jack Bryant scoring on a 4-yard run.

Biddeford (2-2) suffered its second straight loss, one day after the death of devoted fan Robert “Desi” Desjardins, who was honored before the game for his 50 years of supporting Biddeford athletics.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.