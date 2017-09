NAPLES — Brandon Sargent scored three rushing touchdowns as Lake Region beat Yarmouth 39-14 on Friday night.

Sargent scored on runs of 49, 4 and 93 yards. Andrew Douglas also had two rushing touchdowns for the Lakers (3-1), while Derek Mondville connected with True Meyers for a 57-yard touchdown.

Noah Eckersley-Ray rushed for a 10-yard touchdown for Yarmouth (0-4) and threw a 15-yard TD pass to Jake Ricciardi.

This story will be updated.

