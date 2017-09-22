WELLS — Wells overcame a 21-7 halftime deficit with three unanswered touchdowns to beat Madison/Carrabec 25-21 in a clash of undefeated Class D South football teams Friday night.

Madison made most of the big plays in the first half, but Wells turned it around in the second half.

A fumble recovery by Ethan Marsh led to a 6-yard touchdown drive in the third quarter. Then, Sean McCormack-Kuhman blocked a punt led to the winning touchdown with 2:05 left.

“Against a tough team like that, you can’t give them a short field,” Madison Coach Scott Franzose said.

The other Wells touchdown in the second half came on a 69-yard run by Tyler Bridge.

It would not be surprising to see these two teams play again in November for the regional title. Wells is now 4-0, and Madison is 3-1. Both teams were in Class C last year – Wells was the state champion – and appear to be the teams to beat in Class D.

“That is a tough football team with some fast backs,” Wells Coach Tim Roche said. “They’re the best team we’ve faced in a while.”

Wells went into the game outscoring opponents 95-7, while Madison had a 147-42 scoring advantage.

The points came early Friday, with Madison taking a 13-6 lead midway through the first quarter.

Sean Whalen of Madison took the opening kickoff 85 yards for a touchdown.

Wells answered with a 10-play, 63-yard drive, capped by Chad Fitzpatrick’s 9-yard run. Matt Tufts kicked the conversion, and it was tied 7-7.

Madison needed only three plays to regain the lead. Evan Bess took off on a keeper, going down the right sideline for a 52-yard TD. The conversion was no good, and the Bulldogs led 13-7 with 6:16 left in the first quarter.

Then the defenses began to take over. After each team punted twice, Wells drove to the Madison 23, but a fourth-and-12 pass was incomplete with 2:49 left in the half.

On third-and-7, Bess dropped back and launched a deep pass to the left sideline. Jacob Meader ran under it, caught it and kept going for a 74-yard score. Bess ran in the 2-point conversion for a 21-7 halftime lead.

After Madison’s fumble in the third quarter, Fitzpatrick scored from the 7, but the extra-point kick was wide, so the Warriors trailed 21-13.

Madison moved to the Wells 18 on its next possession, but the drive fizzled. Then Bridge broke free for his long touchdown, cutting the deficit to 21-19 with 1:56 left in the third quarter. The 2-point conversion failed.

In the fourth quarter, McCormack-Kuhman’s blocked punt gave Wells the ball on the 24. On fourth-and-5, Michael Wrigley completed a 10-yard pass to Peyton MacKay, setting up Nolan Potter’s 11-yard touchdown run with 2:05 left.

Potter finished with 121 yards on 26 carries.

Madison’s final drive resulted in a scramble for no gain, a 5-yard pass and two incompletions.

Madison plays host to Old Orchard Beach next Friday, and Wells visits Oak Hill on Saturday.

