ATLANTA — With two swings, Justin Thomas showed Friday that every shot counts in the FedEx Cup, even at the season-ending Tour Championship.

Thomas had six players ahead of him when he smashed a 335-yard drive down the bottom of the hill on the par-5 18th hole, and then a 5-iron that settled 6 feet below the cup for a closing eagle.

Just like that, Thomas had a 4-under 66 and a share of the lead with Paul Casey and Webb Simpson, and was back in control – a loose term the way this tournament is shaping up going into the week – of his chase for the $10 million bonus.

“It’s nice to have everything in my own hands and know that if I just take care of what I need to do, then it’s over,” Thomas said.

Casey stumbled with some errant tee shots into the troublesome rough for back-to-back bogeys in a 67 that slowed his momentum. Simpson paid for a wild drive on No. 13 with a double bogey and made nothing but pars coming in for a 67. They joined Thomas at 7-under 133.

As one of the top five seeds, Thomas only has to win the Tour Championship to capture the FedEx Cup. Even a third-place finish might be enough to take home golf’s richest bonus depending on who wins.

But that list is plenty deep after two sweltering days.

Jon Rahm, the No. 5 seed who also has a clear path to the top prize, played bogey-free for a 67. He was one shot behind, with Patrick Reed (65), Justin Rose (66) and Gary Woodland (67), all of them trying to win for the first time this year.

Dustin Johnson, the No. 3 seed, has been sputtering along. He failed to birdie either of the two par 5s, managed only a 69 and still was only four shots back.

“I just want to get within striking distance,” Johnson said. “If I can get it within three, I would be happy.”

He was four behind, so it doesn’t require much math to figure out he’s not far away.

Jordan Spieth was lucky to still be just four shots behind. The No. 1 seed in the FedEx Cup missed five straight greens in regulation on the back nine and kept in the game with some crucial par putts. He had to settle for a 70.

EUROPEAN: Nino Bertasio of Italy led the Portugal Masters after shooting a second consecutive round of 6-under-par 65 at Vilamoura.

Bertasio will enter the third round with a one-shot lead over Marc Warren of Scotland (64) and Lucas Bjerregaard of Denmark (65).

Bertasio hit six birdies on a blemish-free day.

“I’m feeling good,” Bertasio said. “I had a bogey-free round and it was very easy golf. I just missed one green and I chipped it to one foot so I never really struggled to make pars.”

