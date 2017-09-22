The Detroit Tigers announced Friday that they will not bring back Manager Brad Ausmus next year after four seasons that included a division title amid declining fortunes as the franchise battles age, injuries and the departure of some key stars.

General Manager Al Avila announced the move Friday.

Ausmus was 312-325 over nearly four full seasons, including a Central Division title in his first year. But the Tigers have generally underperformed since then. Detroit is shedding payroll, although the Tigers still have Miguel Cabrera’s huge contract.

“As we transition the ballclub in a new direction, I feel it’s best we have a new approach and a fresh start with the manager position,” Avila said. “Brad has done an admirable job under, at times, difficult circumstances, especially this season, and we appreciate his professionalism and dedication to the Tigers the past four years.”

A year ago, the Tigers exercised the 2017 option on Ausmus’ contract after a 12-win improvement from 2015. The Tigers have finished first, last and second in the AL Central during his tenure and were just a half-game out of the bottom spot entering play Friday.

FOUR TEAMS have announced plans to extend the protective netting at their ballparks in the wake of the incident Wednesday in which a young girl was injured by a foul ball at Yankee Stadium.

They would join 10 major league teams that have already done so.

Saying their “ongoing commitment to providing the best ballpark experience includes maintaining the safety and security of our fans,” the Reds announced Thursday they would extend their netting to the ends of each dugout, starting in the 2018 season. Most teams currently have netting that protects the seats behind and near home plate but ends at each dugout.

The Padres also said they would install netting to the end of each dugout in time for the 2018 season, following “several months of planning.” The Rockies and Mariners were less specific about what they would do with their netting, but both pledged to expand it at their ballparks.

METS: The team plans to have ace Noah Syndergaard make a one-inning start Saturday against the Nationals in his first major league game in nearly five months.

Syndergaard has been out since April 30 because of a partially torn lat muscle on his right side.

