AUBURN — A motorcyclist was severely injured Friday when he was struck head-on by a car on Court Street.

Witnesses told the Lewiston Sun Journal that the biker was headed toward the downtown with another motorcyclist around 5:45 p.m. when the driver of a Chrysler sedan drifted into the oncoming lane, causing the bikers to crash.

The woman who had been driving the second motorcycle was not seriously injured.

The identities of those involved were not available Friday night. The male motorcyclist who was struck was unconscious and didn’t have a pulse when first responders arrived, witnesses said.

A nurse who responded to the crash administered CPR, witnesses said, and the man was rushed to Central Maine Medical Center in Lewiston.

Police blocked off a section of Court Street, near the intersection at Western Avenue, as emergency crews arrived. Officers were interviewing witnesses and questioning the driver of the Chrysler, a man who appeared to be in his 30s.

Both motorcyclists were wearing helmets, witnesses said.

