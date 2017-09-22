A phone scammer posing as a York County Sheriff’s Office deputy has been calling Mainers and demanding money, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The scammer refers to himself by various names including “Sgt. Jackson” and “Dep. Timothy Cook,” and warns victims that an arrest warrant will be issued against them unless they pay a fine, the York County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release.

In at least one case, the scammer said the fine was for missing jury duty.

The sheriff’s office said it was getting inundated with phone calls about the scam – including one from the Bangor area – and asked victims outside York County to contact their local police departments.

The sheriff’s office emphasized that it never solicits payment of fines over the phone and advised residents not to pay any money. York County residents should report any such calls to the sheriff’s office at 324-1113.

J. Craig Anderson can be contacted at 791-6390 or at:

[email protected]

Twitter: @jcraiganderson

