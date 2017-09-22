COLLEGES

UMaine field hockey rolls to win over Northeastern

Emily Hindle tipped in a shot by Samantha Wagg, Lydia Gavner converted a breakway, and the University of Maine rode a 2-0 halftime lead to a 4-1 victory against Northeastern in a nonconference field hockey game on Friday at Orono.

Casey Crowley and Brianna Ricker added second-half goals for the Black Bears (6-2), who beat the Huskies (4-4) for the fifth straight time dating to 2013.

• Olivia Madore finished a pass from Hannah Buckley just under four minutes into the second overtime to give the University of New England a 2-1 Commonwealth Coast Conference win against Western New England at Springfield, Massachusetts.

Kyla Bartnicki scored off a deflection to put UNE (6-2, 3-1) ahead 19 minutes into the game. The Golden Bears (3-3, 1-2) tied it on a second-period goal from Amber Meehan.

• Megan Evans scored as time expired, and Westfield State rallied to a 2-1 win over Southern Maine at Westfield, Massachusetts, to stay unbeaten in Little East play.

The Owls (4-4, 4-0) outshot the Huskies 13-1 in the second half and finally tied the game on Rachel Bruce’s goal in the 63rd minute.

Kaylee Leclerk scored her first career goal in the 23rd minute for USM (3-5, 2-2).

WOMEN’S BASKETBALL: Hall of Fame basketball coach Geno Auriemma has weighed into Connecticut’s budget battle, offering to go unpaid next year in response to criticism over high salaries at UConn.

Connecticut still has no state budget, more than two months into the fiscal year, and Gov. Dannel P. Malloy, a Democrat, has vowed to veto a Republican-backed budget passed by the legislature, in part because it contains large cuts to UConn.

Auriemma is slated to make more than $2 million next year. He offered to forgo his pay after a lawmaker justified cuts by saying that a lot of people at UConn make a lot of money.

TENNIS

PAN PACIFIC OPEN: Wimbledon champion Garbine Muguruza advanced to the semifinals at Tokyo by beating Caroline Garcia 6-2, 6-4.

Muguruza will next face Caroline Wozniacki, who advanced when Dominika Cibulkova was forced to retire with a right thigh injury while trailing 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-1.

Angelique Kerber upset second-seeded Karolina Pliskova 7-6 (5), 7-5 and will face Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.

MOSELLE OPEN: French player Benoit Paire won a tight battle with David Goffin, 7-6 (3), 5-7, 7-6 (7), to reach the semifinals in Metz, France, after saving one match point.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Wizards forward Markieff Morris is expected to be out six-to-eight weeks after undergoing surgery to repair a sports hernia, meaning he will miss at least the first six games of the season.

• Memphis traded guard Troy Daniels and a 2018 second-round pick to Phoenix in exchange for a protected second-rounder next year.

Share

Want the news vital to Maine? Our daily headlines email is delivered each morning. Email *

Newsletter Choices * Daily Headlines Breaking News Business Headlines High School Sports Real Estate

* I understand the Terms of Service.

Name This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

This iframe contains the logic required to handle AJAX powered Gravity Forms.